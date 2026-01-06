Dedicated to promoting investor awareness, protection: IEPFA

Bengaluru, Jan 6 The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is dedicated to promoting investor awareness and protection through sustained outreach, education, and strategic collaborations, it said on Tuesday.

IEPFA, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), successfully organised a “Niveshak Shivir” in Bengaluru.

The Niveshak Shivir was part of IEPFA’s nationwide outreach series, focusing on cities with significant volumes of unclaimed investments.

The one-day camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors across Karnataka, offering them a single-window solution for grievance redressal, claim facilitation, and investor service assistance.

Over 900 investors and claimants from Bengaluru and nearby regions actively participated in the camp, which aimed to bring investor services closer to citizens through direct facilitation and on-the-spot support, informed the Authority.

Following successful editions in Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Amritsar, Bengaluru became the next city to host this investor-focused initiative, reaffirming IEPFA’s commitment to building an investor-centric, transparent, and accessible financial ecosystem across India.

The Niveshak Shivir enabled direct facilitation of unclaimed dividends and shares pending for over six to seven years, provided on-the-spot KYC and nomination updates, and addressed pending IEPFA claim issues.

According to the Authority, dedicated kiosks were set up by stakeholder companies and RTAs, enabling investors to interact directly with officials and eliminate intermediaries from the process.

Hundreds of participants benefited from direct engagement with company representatives, RTAs, and officials from IEPFA and SEBI. The initiative received wide appreciation for its efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness in resolving grievances that typically take months to process.

Additionally, IEPFA also launched an insightful explainer booklet titled “A Complete Guide to IEPFA Claims and Investor Services”, aimed at enhancing investor awareness and facilitating seamless claim resolution, said the ministry.

