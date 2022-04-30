Defence procurement through GeM rises to Rs 15,000 crore in 2021-22

Procurement orders by the Ministry of Defence through the Government e-Market (GeM) portal reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore in the financial year ended March 2022, according to official data released on Saturday.

During the financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) procurement through the GeM is 250 per cent higher when compared with the previous year.

The GeM was started in August 2016 to revamp the old tender process and bring greater probity and transparency in government procurement through digitisation.

In a short span since its inception, the MoD has embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path with absolute resoluteness. Despite multiple challenges on the ground, the results have been astounding, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"The MoD is committed to contribute significantly to the Government's vision of promoting digitisation and transparency in consonance with Digital India," the statement said.

