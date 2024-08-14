Delhi airport's new Terminal 1 to open on August 17, IndiGo and SpiceJet to resume operations

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The new Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will become operational on August 17, with IndiGo and SpiceJet set to shift their flight operations there, the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said in a media release on Wednesday.

Flight operations at Terminal 1 had been suspended in June this year following a canopy collapse incident.

According to the release, the new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL.

"As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2," the DIAL said in its release.

After the opening of Terminal 1, all passengers flying with SpiceJet will enter through Entry Gate A on the ground floor, while IndiGo passengers will enter through Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor.

All passenger arrivals will take place through dedicated arrival areas on the ground floor.

DIAL has installed signage at strategic locations, including on-road markings, to guide IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers to the departures area. Additionally, RAXA guards will be deployed to assist passengers and direct them to the appropriate departure points. For arrivals, passengers will take the same route to exit the terminal, as per the release.

DIAL has also introduced an innovative Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service at the new terminal, designed to help passengers avoid long queues at check-in counters, the release added.

