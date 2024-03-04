Delhi Budget: AAP government to give Rs 1000 per month to women above 18 years

New Delhi [India], March 4 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Monday in its Budget announced another populist measure to transfer Rs 1000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for the financial year 2024-25.

"Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which woman above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month," Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said.

Atishi presented the 10th budget of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha today.

"A budget of Rs 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the Rs. 2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of Rs 1000 per month," the minister said.

A Budget outlay of Rs 6,216 crore for various schemes under the Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department was also presented. Some of the key components are around 9.03 lakh beneficiaries of financial assistance schemes are receiving pensions ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 every month.

"...In 2014, the GSDP of Delhi was Rs 4.95 lakh crores and in the last ten years, the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to Rs 11.08 lakh crores. In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average...Today, I am going to present a budget of Rs 76,000 crores..." Atishi added.

Stating that education has been the priority of the Kejriwal government, the minister noted that 16,396 crore has been added to the outlay for education.

Rs 100 crore was allocated to SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) out of which Rs 150 crore has been proposed for the construction of new schools and classrooms, Rs 45 crore has been proposed for the maintenance of existing classrooms, Rs. 42 crore has been proposed for Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) this year, Rs 12 crore have been allocated for Delhi Model Virtual School and Rs 40 crore allocated for School Management Committees.

Additionally, Rs 40 crore provision has been made for the entrepreneurship development program, and Rs 6 crore allocated for 'The Chief Minister Super Talented Coaching Scheme', Rs 118 crore proposed for sports education, Rs 1212 crore proposed for higher education and technical education and Rs 15 crore proposed for "Business Blasters Senior".

"...Not a single penny is going to be received as share in central taxes in this budget of Rs 76,000 crore...Till now it was that the child of a rich family would be rich and the child of a poor family would be poor but this was completely contrary to the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. Kejriwal government has changed it...Today the children of labourers are going to become managing directors. 2,121 children studying in Kejriwal government schools have passed the JEE and NEET examinations. Education has been the priority of our government. In 2015 we doubled the education budget. We spend 1/4th of our expenditure on education only...For this year we are making a provision of Rs 16,396 crores for education..." said Delhi Minister Atishi.

Health sector budget was given a total outlay of Rs. 8,685 crores out of the total layout key components are- Rs 6,215 crore proposed for hospitals to maintain good facilities, Rs 212 crores allocated for providing medical treatment through the Mohalla Clinics, Rs 658 crore allocated to ensure an adequate supply of essential medicines in Delhi Government hospitals for this fiscal year and Rs 400 crores for the construction of new hospitals and the expansion of existing hospitals through remodelling.

Notably, Rs 80 crore was allocated to make free healthcare services available through the Delhi Arogya Kosh and Rs 194 crore had been proposed for the purchase of new ambulances for Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) in Delhi.

Prior to her budget presentation, the Delhi Minister took blessings from former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's mother.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor