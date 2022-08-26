Delhi’s Atlantic Water World Director: One Of The Best Nominations For ‘Times 40 Under 40 North’ Award

August 26: Times 40 Under 40 North, a glittering ceremony at the Westin, Gurgaon, honoured the best and deserving young industry leaders in keeping with The Times Group’s tradition of honouring the best and brightest. Sonu Sood, the famous Indian actor, film producer, humanitarian, and philanthropist, delivered the keynote address at the event hosted by the renowned commentator Charu Sharma.

The glistering event is a celebration of brilliance from numerous fields such as automobile, information technology, e-commerce, design, and service industry, etc. The business leaders commended at the event are icons, game-changers, and inspirations in their fields. One such award winner who has been scaling to new heights nationally is Imran Ali Khan.

Imran Ali Khan, Director of Delhi’s best water park, Atlantic Water World, was recently commended with the Times 40 Under 40 North award for his famous water park. Surrounded by a water canal and located at the waterfront of the Yamuna along the popular Kalindi Kunj barrage, this is one world-class water park in Delhi, offering the perfect getaway to people of all ages. The waterpark has 13 best-in-class water slides, is home to the Delhi eye, and is one of the first of its kind in India.

“One fine evening in London during my masters, I came across the giant wheel of the London Eye. It was a stupendous spectacle and a scintillating experience. The spectacle remains with me to this very day, and the effect it had on my mind laid the very foundation stone for what today is known as ‘Atlantic Water World’,” shared Imran Ali Khan in an up-close interview.

Imran has completed a bachelor’s degree in India and thereafter completed his Master’s in Business Administration from “Sheffield Hallam University” in Sheffield, England. It was only there (in England) when he saw the splendid giant wheel (London Eye) that he was left awestruck. Hence, on similar lines, he built the Delhi Eye (giant wheel) here in India. Gradually he, along with his dedicated team, worked on establishing a water park and other recreational activities, which collectively go by the name of Atlantic Water World.

Initially, he faced a lot of struggle to come up with the London Eye alternative in India. He failed to take into consideration the various aspects and factors that separate Delhi from London. As soon as things eventually turned out to be smooth, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic turned everything upside down. The sense of fear that water could transfer the virus led to a huge loss of revenue for them. However, the start of 2022 turned out better, and today Atlantic Waterworld is recognized as one of the best waterparks in India.

“People are only defined by their tough circumstances, and all I see in them is a future of never losing patience or cracking under pressure because once ongoing grief begins, those characteristics only become more pronounced,” is what he had to say about the experience. “At last, I am highly thankful to the Times of India for considering me for this prestigious felicitation, and I feel profoundly good about the fact that I, at this age of my life, have been considered for this recognition,” he added.

