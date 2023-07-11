Deliver.sg Acquires Indian Mobility Lifestyle Platform BusyBee, Sets Sights on Expansion in Asia and Middle East

New Delhi (India), July 11: In a landscape defined by continuous technological advancements and rapidly changing consumer behaviours, businesses must adapt and evolve to stay competitive. Two such companies – Singapore-based Deliver.sg and India’s BusyBee, have not only kept up with the times but set a new bar for the mobility service industry. This article dives deep into their story, growth, and strategic acquisition that marks a significant milestone in their journey.

In the space of just 3.5 years, Deliver.sg, founded in 2019 by Krishnamani Kannan and Naresh Kumar Rajendran, has transformed from a long-distance food delivery service to a comprehensive mobility ecosystem provider. With the relentless pursuit of innovation, Deliver.sg has reported a positive EBITDA, an achievement few Singapore-based start-ups can claim. Now, with the backing of Maxima Logistics and the guidance of Kaizen Venture Studio’s founder, Mr. Ananda Kumar, Deliver.sg is ready to take a leap forward.

With a strong online presence and excellent customer service, Deliver.sg expanded its reach beyond food delivery, extending its services to multiple segments. The brand also announced an aggressive growth plan, including business expansion in Asia and the Middle East through JVs and acquisitions. In line with this, Deliver.sg is revamping its platform to create a ‘Mobility Super App’ designed for corporates and consumers alike.

A significant step in Deliver.sg’s growth journey is its acquisition of BusyBee, an Indian on-demand courier service company. Maxima Logistics, Deliver.sg’s parent company, has appointed Avere Advisors to complete the due diligence and provide transaction support for the acquisition.

BusyBee, founded in 2017 by Arun Kumar, started as a courier service and gradually evolved into a mobility lifestyle app, bringing convenience to its customers. Operating in 317 locations across South India with a team of 1800+ delivery riders, BusyBee is set to join the Deliver.sg family. This move is expected to help BusyBee leverage the technology and know-how from the parent group to become cost-effective and profitable quickly. Furthermore, it aims to increase its locations from 317 to 1000 by 2025, backed by funding and leadership from the Maxima Logistics team.

As Deliver.sg prepares to raise its further round in the second half of 2023, Mr. Ananda Kumar, a start-up and investment specialist from Dubai and founder of Kaizen Venture Studio, has been brought on board by Maxima Logistics as director of the advisory board to manage the fundraising and expansion strategies. With his leadership and Deliver.sg’s proven track record, the future looks promising for this mobility service leader.

This acquisition sets the stage for Deliver.sg’s ambitious plans to establish itself as a mobility super app, further revolutionizing the landscape of mobility services across South East Asia and the Middle East.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor