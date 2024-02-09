Demystifying Maruti Suzuki's Car Insurance: A Comprehensive Overview

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 9: In the realm of car ownership, one essential aspect that often remains shrouded in mystery is car insurance. Comprehending the nuances of Maruti Suzuki insurance can be particularly beneficial. In this comprehensive overview, we will explore the world of vehicle insurance, shedding light on its importance, types, and what to look for when considering coverage.

Why is Maruti Suzuki Insurance Important?

Car insurance is not just a legal requirement; it is a safeguard for your Maruti Suzuki vehicle. Accidents, unforeseen events, and the unpredictability of life on the road make having the right insurance coverage crucial. Let's delve into the two primary types of car insurance that Maruti Suzuki owners should be aware of.

1. Protects You

Considered an optional yet highly recommended policy, comprehensive car insurance offers a broader scope of coverage. It not only includes protection for third-party liabilities but also safeguards your Maruti Suzuki against damages from accidents, natural calamities, theft, and more.

2. Protects Third-Party

This type of insurance is the basic, legally mandated coverage that every vehicle owner must have. It covers damages caused to third-party properties or individuals in the event of an accident where you are at fault. While it fulfils the legal requirement, it does not extend coverage to damages your Maruti Suzuki might incur.

3. Legal Requirement

Vehicle insurance is a mandatory requirement as per The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Non-compliance can lead to monetary penalties and legal issues. Thus, make sure to buy vehicle insurance and keep the policy active by renewing it before its expiry date. You can buy/renew vehicle insurance easily, quickly, and conveniently via the ACKO website/app for a hassle-free insurance experience.

Types of Maruti Suzuki Insurance At a Glance

Understanding the different types of car insurance is important. Take a look at this table to learn about the features of each insurance:

What is Included in Maruti Suzuki Insurance

A comprehensive Maruti Suzuki Insurance is beneficial as it provides a wider coverage. Here's what's included in this vehicle insurance policy:

1. Third-Party Losses: Covers harm caused to others in an accident, including expenses for damages or injuries.

2. Accidents: Shields against damages resulting from accidents, big or small.

3. Fire: Protects your car from accidental fires or vandalism.

4. Theft: Offers financial help if your Maruti Suzuki gets stolen.

5. Calamities: Comprehensive coverage against damages from natural or man-made calamities.

6. Rat Bite Damages: Surprisingly, damages caused by rat bites are covered.

7. Personal Accident Cover: Mandatory add-on to be bought by the owner.

What is Excluded from Maruti Suzuki Insurance

The following section provides details on what's not included in the Maruti Suzuki Insurance:

1. Pre-Existing Damages: This doesn't cover damages existing before getting the insurance.

2. Normal Wear and Tear: Costs associated with wear and tear over time aren't covered.

3. Mechanical and Electrical Damage: This doesn't cover manufacturing defects in the car's components.

4. Driving Without Valid Documents: Damages while driving without necessary documents aren't covered.

5. Illegal Driving: No coverage for damages during illegal activities like racing or driving under the influence.

6. Loss Outside Geographical Limits: This doesn't cover damages occurring outside India's geographical limits.

Note: Refer to your policy document for an exhaustive list of exclusions.

Enhancing Coverage with Maruti Suzuki Insurance Add-Ons

You can opt for extra add-ons for tailored coverage:

1. Roadside Assistance Cover: 24x7 emergency roadside assistance, including towing during breakdowns.

2. No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection: Keeps your NCB discount intact even after making a claim.

3. Engine Protection Cover: Covers repair or replacement costs for engine damages from water ingression or other causes.

4. Consumables Cover: Covers costs of consumables like engine oil during claim settlements.

5. Compulsory Personal Accident (Owner/Driver): Mandatory coverage for permanent disability or death while driving.

6. Personal Accident Cover for Passengers: Insures passengers in case of accidents leading to permanent disability or death.

7. Paid Driver Protection: Provides coverage for paid drivers against accidental injury or death while driving.

8. Return to Invoice Cover: ACKO will return the value of the car approximately equal to the one mentioned on the original invoice of a car in case of major damage.

Note: Add-ons will vary depending on your insurance policy

Conclusion

Understanding your needs is key to making an informed decision. While third-party Maruti Suzuki insurance is the legal basis, comprehensive coverage gives a broader safety net for your cherished car. Exploring additional options like zero depreciation and standalone damage cover can offer more peace of mind.

