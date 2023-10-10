Denave Recognized as India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2023 in Mid-Size Category by Great Place to Work

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 10: Denave, a technology-powered sales enablement services organization, today announced that it has been named among 'India's Top100 Best Workplaces for Women 2023' in the mid-sized business category by Great Place To Work®. The list recognizes the Top 100 companies in India that are admired by employees for their commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse representation of women across the organization.

Denave is committed to building a culture of inclusivity and diversity at the workplace and empowers workforce with flagship training programs, including SHINE - a blended program for women leadership aimed at improving retention and advancement of talented women leaders to support business growth. Additionally, the company's gender-agnostic learning and development programs have helped female employees enhance their professional skills and increase their earning potential within the organization.

Speaking about this recognition, Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO, Denave, said, "We are proud to have built a diverse and inclusive workforce, imbibing a strong sense of collectiveness that forms the crux of our success. To be recognized among the Top 100 of India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023 by GPTW is a testament to our innovative and meritocratic culture. We continuously inculcate and enforce best workplace measures to ensure that every Denavite thrives and expresses themselves freely. Our commitment to gender balance isn't about meeting quotas; it's about representing and working with the full spectrum of talent that defines our nation. At Denave, we embrace diversity as the norm with more than 50% women representation at the highest ladders of our leadership hierarchy."

"This achievement validates the successful policies focused on accelerating progress for Denave women through their workplace inclusion, well-being, and leadership development efforts," said Samriti Malhotra, Global Head- HRD, Denave. "In the coming years, we will continue to prioritize progressive and employee-centric policies to amplify an equitable and inclusive culture where our women workforce feels supported, valued, and empowered to succeed."

