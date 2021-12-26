"DESI HOMES REALTY ICON AWARDS - 2022", soft launched in Dubai by SOS Nitelife

- SOS Nitelife - Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited hosted a Soft Launch for "Desi Homes'' - "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2022", with HNI Networking Dinner at "Great Ballroom", Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE.

The event was graced by Chief Guests of Honor Dr Bu Abdulla, Chairman of Abdulla Group/Entrepreneur/Philanthropist/Guinness World Record Holder & Zeus Damania, Director Sales, Hircorp Real Estate, Dubai with 250 HNI Guests from India & UAE.

After the successful Execution of "Desi Homes" in Dubai, Chand Seth, Chairman & Managing Director, & Lina Ingle, Director/Founder of SOS Nitelife, Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited, together have embarked on a new chapter of "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2022", which covers 29 States, 20 Cities Pan India Event Tour'.

The pan-India cties where the awards function will be held in a five-star hotel are Amritsar / Ahmedabad / Bangalore / Bhubaneswar / Bhopal / Chandigarh / Chennai / Delhi / Goa / Guwahati / Hyderabad / Jaipur / Kolkata / Kochi / Lucknow / Pune / Patna / Port Blair / Ranchi / Raipur.

SOS Nitelife, Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited, One of the top reputed event management company in Indian industry, felicitated with the 'Best Event Management of the Decade' Award, has conceptualized & executed 2000 plus corporate events in the past 21 years pan-India & with 4 Intellectual Properties (IP's) "Sos Nitelife" "Queen of Mashups", "King of Mashups" & "Desi Homes", they are here to make a mark of its own presence, to explore & expand its wings by curating the award segment "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2022", event pan-India.

SOS Nitelife, after creating a platform in Dubai, UAE, is now to set a benchmark in Realty Awards, "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2022", one of its kind Of Reality Awards in its 1st edition, planned from February 2022 onwards Pan India Event Tour, it would cover every segment of Realty Awards, from Real Estate Developers to Real Estate Broking Firm, Farmland Plots to NA Land, Best Constructs to Best Garden Landscape Creation, various Ancillary products & Service providers like Interior Designers, Architects, Furniture & Fixture Manufacturers, from Glass to Paints.

"Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2022", is here now to recognize the best from realty & related industries, thus celebrating individuals & their esteem organizations who have shown exemplary, remarkable achievements & progress in their respective fields, thus building their own mark & name in the industry.

Chand Seth, Chairman & Managing Director of SOS Nitelife, Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited, said "We as a company believe in "Your VISION Our MISSION", we are here to choose & felicitate the best who have created an outstanding name in the industry thus creating a benchmark for the upcoming new entrepreneurs/organizations to compete in the future & create a remarkable journey for themselves and the Industry".

Ms Lina Ingle, the Director/Founder, added her views, "We would be definitely exploring & expanding this new market but shall take all our 4 IP's Globally & secure a deep mark in this industry thus creating a platform for strong recognition & building trust for upcoming individuals/start ups/organization to mark their identity locally and globally".

Join us at "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards 2022", in the Awards League Pan India to network with HNI B2B partners/organizations with their upcoming projects, seek joint ventures possibility, seek funding & explore many more business opportunities, get the best from the rest.

