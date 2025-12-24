Dev IT Adds ~INR 9 Cr in New Orders Across Government and Enterprise Segments

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced securing three new orders aggregating ~₹8.6 crore, strengthening its government and enterprise order book.

Order Highlights:

Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (Government of Gujarat)

* Value: ~₹6.97 crore

* Scope: Microsoft Office Suite-based automation across government educational institutions

* Execution Period: To be completed on or before February 5, 2026

National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI)

* Value: ~₹0.93 crore

* Scope: Application software and website development for Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi

* Execution Period: ~6 months

Vishakha Group (Enterprise Segment)

* Value: ~₹0.71 crore

* Scope: Enterprise software licensing, migration of 550+ users, and IT infrastructure implementation

* Execution Period: ~3-4 months

Operational Outlook

These order wins significantly strengthen near-term revenue visibility and enhance resource utilisation across the Company's delivery teams. The balanced mix of government and enterprise engagements is set to drive steady execution, operating leverage and disciplined growth, while solidifying Dev IT's positioning in large-scale ABCD (AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Data) of digital transformation programs.

Commenting on the new order wins, Mr Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman, said,

"We are encouraged by the steady momentum in order inflows across government and enterprise segments, which strengthens our near-term order book visibility. We will continue to prioritise timely execution and delivery quality."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor