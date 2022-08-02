Dev Samaj College for Women Chandigarh launched Institution Prospectus for Academic Year 2022-23

August 2: Here are some highlights from unveiling the institution’s Prospectus for the academic year 2022-2023 at Dev Samaj College for Women. Our honourable Chairman Shriman Nirmal Singh Ji Dhillon, Mr. Maanvinder Singh Mangat, Chief Administrative Officer of Dev Samaj, Dr. Meena Chopra, Principal, and Dr. Jaspal Kaur (Financial Advisor), jointly launched the Prospectus to enable their students to assess the college’s offerings and determine whether this aligns with their goals and aspirations.

The prologue to the new Prospectus is written by our Madam Secretary Dr. Agnese Dhillon, and our respected principal Dr. Meena Chopra. Honoraries welcomed everyone to a prosperous, fulfilling, and promising academic year.

The institution has carried a legacy of more than 41 years and offers a state-of-the-art infrastructure with a residential facility for 350 female students, which is furnished with the most up-to-date amenities, lush green lawns, and a tranquil environment suitable for learning.

Taking guidance from the philosophies laid by the reverend Bhagwan Dev Atma Ji, the most worshipful founder of Dev Samaj, this premier institute inculcates moral values. The college’s motto, LET SCIENTIFIC TEMPER LIVE THROUGH YOU, captures the essence of the institution. There are over 25 courses in the college curriculum. The college has been re-accredited ‘A’ Grade by NAAC in its third cycle in 2022.

Admissions for the first-year students B.A., B. Com, B.Voc., Diploma in Beauty and Wellness M.A, M.Com will be through non-centralized mode while B. Com, B.B.A., B.C.A, B.Sc. (N.M.), and B.Sc. (I.T.) will take place through a centralized mode.

