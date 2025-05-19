Dhanuka Agritech Limited Launches 'DINKAR' Herbicide - A Revolutionary Step Towards a Weed-Free Rice Cultivation

VMPL

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19: Dhanuka Agritech Limited, a pioneer in India's agrochemical industry, unveiled its latest breakthrough innovation DINKAR, a next-generation herbicide designed specifically for transplanted paddy. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to empowering farmers with cutting-edge technology and sustainable crop protection solutions.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries from India and Japan. The Chief Guests included Shinichi Hayakawa San, Sr. Managing Director and Kohichi Ogita San, Manager, International Sales Division of Hokko Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Japan, Dhanuka's international partners in innovation. The launch also welcomed Rahul Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, as the Distinguished Guest, who shared the brand's vision for transforming Indian agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, remarked, "With DINKAR, we bring to Indian rice growers a product that is not only innovative but deeply empathetic to their everyday struggles in rice cultivation."

Amit Mishra, Portfolio Manager, Herbicides at Dhanuka Agritech Limited stated that "Dinkar is specially innovated for transplanted paddy. It offers broad-spectrum and long-duration weed control, ensuring cleaner fields and significantly boosting farmers' productivity."

During the launch event, a progressive farmer from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, Shri Srinivas shared his experience with Dinkar in front of delegates and channel partners. His positive feedback greatly boosted the confidence of the participants regarding Dinkar's performance in the paddy field. Such innovative activities reflect Dhanuka's consistent commitment to innovation.

The partnership with Hokko Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Japan, underscores Dhanuka's commitment to bringing globally benchmarked agrochemicals to Indian fields. Their joint effort in developing DINKAR represents a future-forward approach to weed management for sustainable farming.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor