DHR gears up to organise JSL NFR Northeast Half Marathon in Darjeeling

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) in association with NF Railway & Innovations India is all set to organise the First Ever JSL NFR Northeast Half Marathon in Darjeeling on Sunday 26th February 2023.

With the prime objectives of Developing Northeast, Empowering Sports and Promoting the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway - A UNESCO World Heritage site, the JSL NFR NE Half Marathon will be curated by Internationally acclaimed festival curator Captain Rahul Bali.

A Press Conference to officially announce this Half Marathon was held at the Picturesque Darjeeling Railway Station where DRM Katihar S K Choudhary along with Curator Captain Rahul Bali & Renowned Mountaineer Jamling Tenzing Norgay (Son of the legendary Tenzing Norgay) addressed the press and media. Principal of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Group Captain Jai Kishan, Director DHR Priyanshu & Celebrity Marathon Runner Vikram Rai were also present at the Press Conference.

The special thing about this Half Marathon in Darjeeling is that apart from empowering sportspersons, it would be a tribute to the first man to climb Mt. Everest - the legendary Tenzing Norgay as the world celebrates 70 years of conquering the world's highest summit.

The JSL NFR Northeast Half Marathon would surely catapult Darjeeling into limelight at both National & International Platforms as more than 2000 runners from all parts of the world are expected to participate. Prizes worth Rs. 6.5 lacs would be given away to the winners in addition to the Trophies, Medals & Merit Certificates.

A large number of corporates and organisations have come forward to support this initiative. With Jindal Stainless Ltd. being the Title Sponsor, the JSL NFR Northeast Half Marathon Darjeeling would be supported by SAI, HMI, Railtel, India Post, Star Cement & Plasser India among others. The iconic Windamere Hotel will be the Hospitality Partner of this coveted project while Vikrun Foundation will be the organising partner.

A special website for this half marathon www.nehalfmarathon.com has been created for the benefit of the participants.

The Curator of the Half Marathon Captain Rahul Bali said, "The JSL NFR Northeast Half Marathon would not only empower the sportspersons of Northeast India but also create a lot of synergies for their overall growth. It is indeed a brilliant initiative by NFR & Innovations India towards Nation Building in line with the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

