Dhruv Consultancy Secures First International Project in Mozambique Worth of USD 5 Lakhs

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], September 21: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, has announced its first international project in collaboration with Tritia Engenharia Lda. The company has been awarded a Letter of Contract Award for providing consultancy services in Mozambique. The scope of the project includes evaluating high-crash locations, designing road improvements, preparing tender documents, assisting ANE, IP during the bidding period, and supervising the implementation works. The total contract value is USD 500,137 (Rs 4.18 Cr), with a project duration of 24 months.

This milestone underscores Dhruv Consultancy's growing global presence and its expertise in delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, excellence, and maintaining superior standards across all its projects.

Upon receiving 1st international order, Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said, "We are delighted to secure our first international project in Mozambique. This achievement is a testament to Dhruv Consultancy's growing reputation and expertise in delivering high-quality consultancy services. For our investors, this project not only signals the company's successful entry into global markets but also strengthens our position for long-term, sustainable growth. We are confident that our proven capabilities will pave the way for more such opportunities in the future.

Our current unexecuted order book stands at Rs302.62 Cr, reflecting a strong future outlook. This financial move further strengthens our position for continued growth, particularly as we expand into global markets."

