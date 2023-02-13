Dhruv Consultancy’s Q3FY23 Net Profit Up 73.08%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.(BSE – 541302: NSE – DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India reported unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY23 & 9M FY23.

Financials at a Glance:

Q3 FY23:

Revenues at ₹22.40 crore; up 6.87%

EBITDA at ₹ 2.56 crore; EBITDA Margin at 11.43%

Net profit at ₹1.80 crore; up 73.08%

NPS at 8.13% Vs 5.10% in the corresponding quarter

EPS at ₹1.14; up 52%

9M FY23:

Revenues at ₹60.54 crore; up by 9.40%

EBITDA at ₹8.42 crore; EBITDA Margin at 13.91%

Net profit at ₹4.66 crore; NPM at 7.81%

EPS at ₹2.95

The total unexecuted order book as on 31st December 2022 stands at ~₹296 crore.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Directorof Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said – “Government’s thrust on infrastructure development is a key driver for strong order inflow while our quality work and timely completion of projects helped us bag some of the prestigious orders.

Domestic market is very opportunistic while we are also leveraging our experience in the international market.”

About Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd.:

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd established in 2003, and based out of Navi Mumbai, provides infrastructure consultancy for design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. The service offerings include preparation of DPR (Detailed Project Report), feasibility study for infrastructure projects, operations & maintenance works, Project planning, designing, technical & structural audits etc.

Over the years the company has worked on more than 250 projects with esteemed clients like the Ministry of Road Transport, NHAI, CIDCO, JNPT, MMRDA and MSRDC to name a few key clients. Being a consultancy firm, intellectual capital is the most valuable asset for the company. With an employee base of more than 350, out of which more than 75% are qualified engineers. Technical know-how and experience of the management has helped the company to establish a niche for itself and record a CAGR of more than 72% in profitability growth since inception. The company successfully completed its IPO on BSE SME platform raising Rs 23crore from the market in May 2018. In November 2021, the company migrated to Main Board of NSE & BSE from BSE SME. For FY22, the Company reported total income of Rs 75.57 crore and net profit of Rs 6.25 crore.

