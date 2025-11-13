Difference Between Ayushman Card and Abha Card: Everything You Need to Know

Medical treatment is becoming expensive day by day. In such a situation, the central government has launched 2 schemes to take care of the health of the common man. Ayushman Card and Abha Card. But, many people get confused between these two. Although many citizens think that both of them are the same, their purposes and benefits are completely different.

Ayushman Card: Ayushman Card, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Card. The central government launched this scheme in 2018. Its main objective is to provide affordable healthcare and financial security to the economically weaker section of the country. This card is only for the economically weaker and below poverty line people. The holders of this card get health insurance and financial protection of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, irrespective of the number of family members. Cashless treatment facility is available in listed public and private hospitals across the country. This includes the expenses for 3 days before hospitalization and 15 days after hospitalization. Notably, it also covers pre-existing diseases.

Abha Card: Abha Card is a digital health account card, which was launched by the government in 2021. Its main purpose is not to provide financial assistance, but to provide a unique digital health ID and 'Health Dossier Number' to all citizens of the country. This card is available to all citizens of the country. Anyone can avail it. This card works like a digital health account. This 14-digit digital health ID stores the information of the entire medical history and health records of the person. This card provides real-time health data to healthcare providers during treatment. This enables doctors to provide accurate evidence-based treatment.

Key differences between the two

Ayushman Card is an insurance protection card, which gives you financial assistance (₹5 lakh). On the other hand, Abha Card is only a tool to manage your digital identity card and medical records. Even after getting the Abha card, any person can become a member of Ayushman Bharat Yojana (if eligible). But getting the Abha card does not mean that you will get the financial benefits of the Ayushman card (of ₹5 lakh).