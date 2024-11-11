Digikore Appoints VFX Powerhouse Tara DeSimone as VP - Americas

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Digikore Studios Limited. (NSE - DIGIKORE), specialised in delivering Visual Effects for a diverse range of projects, announced the appointment of Tara DeSimone as Vice President - of Americas. With more than 25 years of experience in the VFX, film, and emerging technology sectors, DeSimone joins Digikore at a pivotal time in the studio's expansion across the North American market. Her proven expertise in project management, client engagement, and delivering high-profile VFX content will play a key role in fortifying Digikore's presence in the region.

DeSimone brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned management executive and executive producer who is adept at developing unique service propositions (USPs), launching new business initiatives, and driving strategic growth. Her track record reflects a career devoted to enhancing project success through innovation, cost-effective solutions, and on-time, on-budget delivery of top-quality VFX content. Known for her collaborative leadership style, DeSimone has been instrumental in building highly engaged teams that consistently deliver the industry's most sought-after VFX projects.

Her portfolio is both extensive and impressive, with credits on acclaimed titles such as The Creator, The Gray Man, Lost in Space, The Witcher, Day Shift, The School for Good and Evil, Doolittle, and Chicken Run 2. Each project has benefitted from DeSimone's meticulous attention to detail, commitment to client satisfaction, and deep understanding of the complexities of VFX production.

On her appointment, Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, expressed, "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Tara to our leadership team. Tara's track record speaks volumes about her ability to manage and deliver high-stakes projects for major studios, consistently meeting the highest industry standards. Her experience in executing complex VFX projects with precision and creativity is precisely what we need as we expand our presence in North America.

Her ability to forge strong client relationships, coupled with her hands-on knowledge of VFX processes, makes her an invaluable addition to Digikore. With Tara on board, I am confident we can further our mission of becoming the go-to VFX partner for the world's leading content creators. Her strategic insights and passion for excellence will be instrumental as we take on more ambitious projects and deepen our footprint in the Americas. I look forward to seeing the new heights Digikore will reach with her expertise and dedication to quality at the helm."

Tara DeSimone expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "I am truly honoured and excited to step into the new role at Digikore Studios. Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working on incredible projects and collaborating with talented teams. However, joining Digikore at this transformative juncture offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of VFX in the region. Digikore's dedication to pushing creative and technical boundaries aligns perfectly with my own commitment to delivering top-tier quality, and I look forward to contributing to the studio's next phase of growth.

In today's fast-paced content industry, it's essential to not only deliver stunning visuals but to do so in a way that is efficient, innovative, and deeply collaborative. Digikore's culture of creativity and excellence is a perfect match for the level of artistry and client-centred service I believe in. I am excited to work closely with our North American clients to understand their visions, address their challenges, and bring their ideas to life through our world-class VFX capabilities. Together, we'll build on Digikore's reputation for quality, creativity, and reliability, setting new standards in visual storytelling."

