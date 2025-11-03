Digikore Studios Reports 117% YoY PAT Growth in H1 FY26

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE: DIGIKORE), a leading global visual effects (VFX) partner to major studios and streamers, announced its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 31, 2025.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

* Continued expansion of client base across USA and Europe.

* Focus on operational efficiency and margin enhancement through advanced pipeline automation.

* The Board approved the incorporation of a subsidiary in New York, USA, to strengthen Digikore's footprint in the North American market and capture new business opportunities.

Mr Abhishek More, Founder & CEO's Comment:

"We are delighted to report a strong first half performance that reflects the strength of our business model and the growing global demand for high-quality VFX services. Our team has delivered exceptional results across multiple international projects, demonstrating both creative excellence and operational efficiency.

During this period, we achieved healthy growth in income and profitability, driven by new client acquisitions and consistent delivery to our existing partners. The upcoming incorporation of our New York subsidiary is a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming a truly global VFX powerhouse. It will bring us closer to key markets and clients, allowing faster response times, stronger collaboration, and better access to new business opportunities.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to sustainable growth by leveraging technology, expanding capacity, and nurturing world-class talent. With a strong pipeline of projects, strategic global expansion, and a robust balance sheet, we are confident of delivering long-term value"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor