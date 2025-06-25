Digital English Coach Awal Madaan Wins National Recognition at Power Creator Awards 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Prominent Spoken English educator, Awal Madaan, was honoured with the prestigious Power Educator Award 2025 in an eminent event that was held in Mumbai last month. Top social media influencers and eminent dignitaries from the media fraternity attended the glittering event.

Awal Madaan, Founder of Awalenglish.com, was presented the award for his pioneering work in online education, focusing on spoken English for improving employability, unlocking opportunities and fulfilling personal aspirations of individuals who lack communication skills otherwise. The award is a testament to his visionary coaching and commitment to progress in the digital education industry through innovative tools and teaching solutions.

According to expert educationalist Mr Madaan, who originally hails from the state of Punjab, "We are in the 21st century where our country is rising in nearly all measures on the global stage. Thus, English as a neutral international language, inevitably becomes a communication tool between different linguistic communities within and outside India. In a multilingual nation like India, where regional languages play a prominent role and people embraces their local identities, English language bridges this gap between regions. It has emerged as the language of ambition, empowerment, education, communication, social mobility, and global engagement for every individual irrespective of age, gender and status.

Since many decades, institute and independent language coaches have been working tirelessly to develop various tools and teaching ways to help learners of English to embrace this language with ease. With the advent of digitalization, online education further allowed individuals from remotest corner of the world to get access to spoken English learning space. Anyone is free to connect with skilled educators nationwide. While the space has become increasingly competitive, only a few language coaches have been able to stand out by consistently delivering impactful and relatable learning experiences like Mr Madaan. He is among those who have managed to create lessons that not only draw huge engagement but also make every topic simple, effective, and more understandable. The teaching style eventually attracts more learners and followers to his platform purely through the relatability and clarity aspects of his teaching approach.

The prestigious Power Creator Awards 2025 event was powered by Times of India and co-powered by the famous tech brand 'Nothing' with hospitality partner Hilton. The sparkling event witnessed the presence of India's most influential digital creators, brands, and industry leaders from diverse segments like fashion, tech, food, beauty, and more. The platform honoured the best of such inspiring voices for their creative content that does more than just capture attentionit adds lasting value.

