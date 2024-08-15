Digitalisation taking India closer to its aim of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047

New Delhi [India], August 15 : On its 78th Independence Day, India takes another step towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by the 100th year of gaining freedom with different sectors contributing to make India into a developed nation.

Digitalisation is highlighted as making a crucial contribution to growth and positively influencing the trajectory of the country in achieving its goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Vinod K Singh, founder and CTO of Concirrus said, "On India's 78th Independence Day, the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 stands as a testament to our unified goal of transforming India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence. The digital transformation of our traditional industries is essential for driving economic growth and enhancing societal pillars."

"As Indian companies lead this technological shift, we are transitioning from a tech support hub to a global frontrunner, recognized for our leadership, innovation, and the resilience of our people. It's our collective journey, and we're all in this together, striving to make India truly remarkable," he said.

With advancements in technology and growing modernisation, there is potential for the economy to boost and for India to become a developed nation. Rajiv Lamba, co-founder and CEO of Surveysensum said, "India's traditional industries, like agriculture, manufacturing, and retail, hold immense potential. Digital transformation can modernize these sectors, boosting productivity, efficiency, and reach. By integrating technologies like AI, SaaS, IoT, and blockchain, these industries can enhance value chains, improve quality, and create new business models."

He further discussed the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, stating, "This alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047 can generate employment, increase exports, and contribute significantly to the nation's GDP. India's journey from a technology back-end provider to a global frontrunner is key to its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047."

Though digitalisation is advancing rapidly, it is the responsibility of its people to ensure this process harmonizes with environmental considerations.

Talking about India's trajectory and net-zero goals, Ambalika Gupta, VP for Sustainability at Snowkap, said, "As we celebrate India's 78th Independence Day, it's a moment for us to reflect on our collective journey and look towards the future with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. In August 2022, India took a crucial step forward by updating its NDC. We've set ambitious targets to cut emissions intensity by 45 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 and to ensure that 50 per cent of our energy comes from non-fossil sources by 2030. These targets are not just numbersthey represent a genuine commitment to sustainable growth".

Gupta further said, "As we work towards these goals, we are supporting the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where our progress as a nation is deeply connected to our responsibility towards the environment. This integrated approach will help us build a future where development and sustainability go hand in hand."

India is becoming a global leader in various respects. Bhavesh Thakkar, CEO of RASPN, said, "The Viksit Bharat 2047 vision is transforming Indian industries, positioning them for global leadership."

"Central to this transformation is the government's focus on shipbuilding and new port development, crucial for advancing India's maritime capabilities. The growth of new shipbuilding companies will not only bolster India's exports but also enhance the nation's competitiveness in global trade. We are aligning with the national vision by helping vessel owners and shipping companies enter into long-term agreements with the company via leasing and chartering mechanisms. With new vessels being manufactured in India, our vision will help exporters drive increased export volumes and contribute to India's goal of becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2047. The future of Indian industries is bright, with maritime trade playing a pivotal role in realizing a developed India."

The Director of Mediagraphics PR pointed out how digitalisation is elevating businesses and how promoting their stories globally will support the ambition of Viksit Bharat.

He stated, "It's crucial that the global narrative recognizes and amplifies the contributions of Indian industries, as they embody the dynamic spirit of our progress through technology and innovation. Emerging businesses play a pivotal role in realizing this dream. By elevating their stories on the global stage, we reinforce India's leadership in shaping a prosperous and advanced future. These businesses are not only fueling economic growth but are also at the forefront of innovation and sustainabilitykey pillars of a developed nation."

The core objective of Viksit Bharat 2047 is to foster inclusive participation in the country. A key component of this ambition is to elevate India to the third-largest economy.

