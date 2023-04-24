New Delhi [India], April 24 (/ATK): Last week director Anup Thapa wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Hindi comedy film "Mission Laila" Part 1 starring Rashami Desai, Rajpal Yadav, Bhavin Bhanushali, Veeraj rao, Atul Srivastav, Pradeep Kabra,sunil pal & Gaurav Sharma. Film is directed by Anup thapa who earlier directed Shukrdosh, film is produce by Shiv Yadav & 2idiot Film's, film will be presented by Banda Singh & Shukrdosh producer Msh Mishra under the banner of 2idiot films pvt ltd, mission laila is completely situational comedy film The story of the film is not only full of humor but also maintains a suspense as to who is Laila and what is her mission.

Rashmi Desai Known For Uttarang, Naagin, Bigg Boss & Khatron Ki Khiladi Series she is the female lead of the film, Rashmi believes that for a long time she was waiting for the story of a good comedy film, when she heard the story, she immediately said yes. Rajpal Yadav is the biggest surprise of this film which you will know only after watching the film.

Bhavin Bhanushali of De De Pyaar fame and a known face of social media is playing the lead role in this film. Viraj Rao who have done social films like Yeh Mard Bechara and Shukradosh, first time he is doing comedy with Rajpal Yadav, Apart from this, you will also see Atul Shrivastji in a new avatar. except direction lyrics & music of the film is also by Anup Thapa.

Film is written by Nirav Soni & Nimit vora, The director told that good comedy films have not come for a long time. That's why we have tried to show audience something fresh in comedy.He is sure that this film will be liked by the audience very much. The film will hit the digital platform later this year.

