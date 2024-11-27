Discover India's First 5-in-1 Acidity-Free Tea from Bhilwara - A New Era in Tea Innovation

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Bhilwara, known as the textile hub of India, has now gained recognition in a new realm: tea innovation. The city has introduced India's first 5-in-1 tea under the brand Desi Tadka Tea by DV9 Sutra, crafted by young entrepreneurs Dr. Vikas Sethia, Nikhil Sethi, and Rakesh Kasera. This groundbreaking tea offers five different preparationsmilk tea, black tea, lemon iced tea, hot lemon tea, and iced teaall from one single base blend, combining versatility with health benefits in each cup.

This new offering is the first of its kind in the country and is designed to be acidity-free, allowing consumers to enjoy a flavorful cup daily without discomfort. The DV9 Sutra team, dedicated to blending health and traditional taste, has introduced two flagship variants: Desi Tadka Classic Tea and Desi Tadka Masala Tea. Both are crafted to match the authentic flavors of India's tea heritage, while also meeting the wellness demands of today's health-conscious consumers. Plans are underway for the brand to release additional variants soon, expanding its range for tea lovers across the country.

The founders of Desi Tadka Tea shared their thoughts on the vision behind the brand, stating, "Desi Tadka Tea is a blend of tradition and wellness, designed to bring you the best of taste and health benefits in every cup."

Unique Qualities of Desi Tadka Tea:

* Acidity-Free: This tea is gentle on the stomach, making it a worry-free option for daily tea enthusiasts.

* 5-in-1 Versatility: With Desi Tadka, you have the freedom to prepare milk tea, black tea, lemon iced tea, hot lemon tea, or classic iced teaall from one versatile blend.

* 100% Natural and Organic Ingredients: Each variant is made with purely natural, organic ingredients, delivering fresh and pure flavour with every sip.

* 100% Solubility: Desi Tadka Tea fully dissolves in water, providing a smooth, residue-free tea experience.

* Health-Boosting Benefits: Beyond taste, Desi Tadka supports heart health, aids digestion, enhances mental alertness, aids in weight management, and strengthens immunity.

To bring this unique tea experience closer to tea enthusiasts, Desi Tadka Tea is collaborating with well-known influencers in India. Through creative social media content, the team is excited to showcase the taste and benefits of their products to a wider audience. Certified by over 20 tea testers and evaluated against 100 brands, Desi Tadka Tea stands out as a remarkable addition to India's tea market.

Join the Desi Tadka community on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (@dv9sutra), or visit DV9 Sutra's website to explore this innovative blend that seamlessly merges tradition with wellness.

Whether you're a tea enthusiast or looking for a healthier choice, Desi Tadka Tea brings you the essence of taste and health in every cup.

