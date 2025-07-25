Discover Thane's First Bespoke Designer Living with a Santorini-Inspired Pool at Larkins 315

PNN

Thane (W) (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Larkins 315, located in Panchpakhadi, Thane (W), is setting a new standard for luxury living in the city. For the first time in Thane, this project introduces a bespoke designer living experience that combines personalised design and premium amenities in one extraordinary package.

A highlight of Larkins 315 is The Xperience, which offers over 25 world-class amenities on the 29th floor. The rooftop is home to a stunning Santorini-themed infinity pool, a cutting-edge gym, a grand ballroom, and a range of recreational spaces, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle. These rare amenities not only elevate daily living but also offer an opportunity to own a home that defines luxury and comfort.

Larkins 315 is strategically located in Panchpakhadi, Thane's true city centre, which is now well-connected to major commercial hubs in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, including Powai, Vashi, and Mulund. Thanks to upcoming metro connectivity and easy access to the Eastern Expressway (EEW), travel to Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik will be quicker, reducing commute times and giving families more time to relax and bond. Enjoy the convenience of modern connectivity and the luxury of spending more time with your loved ones, away from traffic.

The neighborhood is a thriving, well-developed area with a sense of community. Residents will enjoy the company of like-minded individuals who share similar values and lifestyles. Panchpakhadi is home to several schools, hospitals, and leisure spots, making it an ideal place for families to live.

Larkins 315 marks the final tower in a highly successful development by Larkins Group. Tower A, part of the same project, has already been delivered, with possession already handed over to 221 flats.

Larkins 315 Wing B (Rio), a 33-storey tower, is now the final opportunity to own a residence in this iconic development, offering opulent 2 & 3 BHK sundeck homes. A true bespoke designer living experience, it offers exclusive prices starting at ₹1.55 Cr. for 2 BHK and ₹2.30 Cr. for 3 BHK. This is the final tower in an already successful development, making it the last chance to own a bespoke designer home at Larkins 315. With a limited-time monsoon offer, don't miss out on this rare opportunity.

Larkins 315 is Thane's only bespoke designer living experience, where luxury, convenience, and community come together like never before. For those seeking a home that truly redefines what it means to live the designer life, Larkins 315 presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

