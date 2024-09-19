Discover the Happi Space X Twenty Dresses collection only on Nykaa Fashion!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: As the first whispers of autumn start to paint the sky in muted greys, Nykaa Fashion is thrilled to unveil the Twenty Dresses x Happi Space collectiona celebration of bright bohemian vibes, mood-boosting hues, and an easy, breezy style that feels like a burst of sunshine on a cloudy day. Designed to make you smile, the limited edition capsule isn't confined to special occasions; they're meant to add a touch of joy to your everyday life.

Each design is a nod to the beauty of transitiona celebration of the moments before nature's palette shifts to cooler tones. Infused with fresh hues and vibrant patterns, this collection isn't just about clothing; it's an invitation to revel in your best moments before it quietly slips away. Let every piece be your celebration of those warm, golden moments with your girls that linger just a little longer.

Commenting on the collection, Nisha Pikle, Business Head - Western Wear and Accessories, Nykaa Fashion said, "At Nykaa Fashion, we're all about celebrating individuality and joy through fashion. The Happi Space x Twenty Dresses collection perfectly embodies this spirit with its vibrant prints and effortless style. Twenty Dresses brings the most trend-forward assortment in fashion, and this collaboration extends that excitement into the art x fashion trend we've seen captivate our customers. We're thrilled to offer a wardrobe that transforms everyday moments into delightful escapes. This collection is more than just clothingit's an invitation to embrace every version of yourself and savor life's little pleasures."

Jhalak Mittal, Founder of Happi Space, said "Embrace the power of color with our latest collaboration with 20D ! It's a celebration of creativity and art, with playful patterns and vivid shades, perfect for the bold, the bright, and the brilliantly young at heart. Every design is made to express your unique spirit. It's a collection made to add that little kick of joy to your wardrobe with our signature prints and 20 Dresses girl next door styles. Can't wait for you all to get your hands on it!"

Step into a world where everyday moments turn into small escapesan effortless blend of art and fashion, crafted to elevate your mood.

A Canvas of Joyful Prints and Relaxed Fits :

Each garment in the collection feels like a work of art. Imagine clothes that look hand-painted, with prints that dance on the fabric like brushstrokes on a canvas. From bright colour-pop florals to abstract tessellations, these designs bring a vibrant touch to any wardrobe, merging bold patterns with the finest materials. The premium fabric ensures a perfect fit for all body types, making each piece as comfortable as it is stunning.

From Routine Runs to Everyday Escape:

These pieces are your go-to for every momenta relaxed coffee run, a spontaneous getaway with your girls, or a leisurely stroll under sunlit skies. Think dresses that flow with the rhythm of your day, co-ords that combine comfort with chic, and relaxed fits that keep you looking effortlessly stylish. Each item is crafted to feel like an extension of your personality: free-spirited, playful, and unapologetically vibrant.

Style That Speaks: Bright Boho Meets Elevated Casual:

Bright boho aesthetics meet a modern twist in this limited edition collaboration, showcasing bold hues and relaxed fits that are both timeless and trendy. From the vivid colour bursts that elevate your mood to the refreshing patterns that feel like an everyday escape, each piece is designed with love, care, and a touch of whimsy. The collection is all about making every day feel a little more specialbecause you deserve a wardrobe that's as joyful and unique as you are.

Discover and shop the collection exclusively on Nykaa Fashion. Step into a world of bright hues and effortless stylebecause every day deserves a touch of joy. This collection features 16 styles of flowing dresses and lively co-ord sets, starting at Rs 3495.

