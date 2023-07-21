Discover the Top 10 Private Universities in India

Empowering Minds: Bhagwan Mahavir University

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 21: Bhagwan Mahavir University (BMU) is a renowned private higher education institution in Surat, Gujarat, India. Recognized by the UGC, BMU offers diverse programs with an impressive strength of over 15,000 students. The University is offering Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Programs in various streams like Engineering, Pharmacy, Life and Basic Sciences, Business and Management, Education, etc. With world-class infrastructure and a focus on academic excellence and research, BMU provides a supportive learning environment and interdisciplinary collaboration and equips graduates with the skills for global success. BMU fosters the growth of aspiring individuals, empowering them not just to excel as scientists, managers, and administrators but also to thrive as visionary entrepreneurs who generate countless employment opportunities.

Nurturing Brilliance: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Higher Studies

Established in 1981 in the vibrant city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Higher Studies is a premier private university. Recognized by the esteemed University Grants Commission (UGC), this university attracts over 17,000 ambitious students. With 8 campuses spread across the country, it offers exceptional education, cutting-edge research facilities, and highly qualified faculty from renowned institutes. Notably, it holds an outstanding A+ accreditation by NAAC with a remarkable 3.59 CGPA and is acknowledged as a Category 1 University by MHRD.

Pioneering Excellence: Vellore Institute of Technology

Founded in 1984 as a non-profit private institute, Vellore Institute of Technology is a name synonymous with academic brilliance. Situated in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, this university has a branch campus in Chennai as well. Recognized by the UGC, it provides undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs to a student community of 15,000-20,000. Known for its engineering prowess, it proudly secures the 15th position in engineering, 16th in the overall university ranking, and an impressive 28th rank in India, according to the NIRF. Moreover, it enjoys the distinction of being recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India.

Empowering Futures: Amity University

Amity University, established in 2005, has quickly risen to become a leading non-profit private institution in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With additional campuses in Delhi, Gwalior, and Jaipur, this university boasts an enrollment of 25,000-30,000 ambitious students. Adhering to a selective admission policy based on entrance exams and academic performance, Amity University is officially recognized by the UGC. An exceptional attribute of this institution is its unrivaled status as Asia’s only university with the highest US and UK accreditations. Recognized globally, it holds a position in the top 3% of universities worldwide, according to the prestigious QS 2018 ranking. Additionally, India Today has consistently ranked it as the number one not-for-profit private university for six consecutive years.

A Legacy of Innovation: Birla Institute of Technology and Science

Established in 1964 in the culturally rich city of Pilani, Rajasthan, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science is renowned for its commitment to excellence. With campuses in Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai, this institute, recognized by the UGC, imparts knowledge to a close-knit community of 3,000-4,000 students. Offering diverse bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, BITS is a hub of academic and non-academic facilities, including a well-stocked library, state-of-the-art sports facilities, and comprehensive administrative services. Acknowledging its eminence, the Indian government has granted it the prestigious status of an Institute of Eminence.

Unleashing Potential: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Located in the serene suburb of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, also known as Amrita University, is a non-profit private institute founded in 2003. With campuses in Kochi, Mysore, Amritapuri, and Bangalore, this university welcomes over 15,000-20,000 students into its diverse programs. Admissions are granted through entrance exams, and international applications are also accepted. Committed to the cause of research, the university holds an impressive 4th position in India’s University ranking and a remarkable 13th rank overall, according to NIRF 2020.

A Beacon of Knowledge: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Nestled in the scenic town of Manipal, Karnataka, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education has been instrumental in shaping young minds since its establishment in 1993. With an additional campus in Udupi, this non-profit private institute, recognized by the UGC, offers a wide range of diploma, certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs to an enthusiastic student body of over 20,000-25,000. Admission to this esteemed institution is primarily based on academic performance. Boasting an impressive array of over 350 programs across 31 disciplines, it has earned the distinguished status of an Institution of Eminence from the MHRD. Renowned for its research and academic prowess, it stands as one of India’s leading institutes.

Unlocking Boundless Potential: International Institute of Information Technology

Established in 1998 in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, Telangana, the International Institute of Information Technology is a private university renowned for its focus on research and innovation. With a motto of “Learn. Research. Discover.,” this esteemed institute, recognized by the UGC, offers a conducive learning environment to a close-knit community of 1,000-1,500 students. Distinguishing itself from traditional education structures, it emphasizes research and labs as the core of its academic framework. Specializing in the domains of research and technology, it stands tall among India’s top research institutes.

Inspiring Innovation: SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Founded in 1985 as a non-profit private institute, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology is a hub of cutting-edge research and innovation. Located in the bustling metropolis of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with an additional campus in Delhi, this coeducational institute caters to a vast student community of over 45,000. Offering a diverse range of diplomas, certificates, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs across various fields, SRM has been at the forefront of engineering advancements and research breakthroughs. It proudly secured the second rank in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements in 2020.

A Journey of Excellence: Lovely Professional University

Founded in 2005 in the serene city of Phagwara, Punjab, Lovely Professional University has quickly established itself as a premier private institution. Recognized by the University Grants Commission of India, this university welcomes over 9,000-9,500 students who are encouraged to #ThinkBig. Garnering accolades in management, pharmacy, and engineering, it has secured a place among the top 50 management institutes, top 30 pharmacy institutes, and top 100 engineering institutes, according to the NIRF. Constantly striving for excellence, it has recently been ranked among the top 25 institutes in India by the MHRD.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor