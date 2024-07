DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd to Honor India’s Best 100 Teachers Awards-2024 in Mumbai

Mr. Amzad Sathe, Director of DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the future of society.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 26 : In a celebration of excellence in education, DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd announces the prestigious India’s Best 100 Teachers Awards – 2024, scheduled to take place on July 25, 2024, in Mumbai, India. The event aims to recognize and commend the outstanding contributions of educators across the nation who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in their field.

Mr. Amzad Sathe, Director of DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the future of society. “We are delighted to honor these exemplary educators who have shown unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of learning,” Mr. Sathe remarked.

DITRP INDIA Located in Mumbai is a India's No. 1 Computer & Skill Development Franchise Provider Company. The organization has established a headquarters & more than 5000 Franchises as well as 4000 centers in Hello Digital India.





The awards ceremony will bring together educators, policymakers, and thought leaders from across India to celebrate the achievements and best practices that have significantly impacted the education sector. Through these awards, DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd aims to inspire and motivate educators to continue their invaluable work in advancing education and empowering the next generation of leaders.

It seems Mr. Amzad Sathe, Director of DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd, is planning to felicitate representatives from education centers across multiple states in India at an upcoming award ceremony. The states mentioned include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. This initiative likely aims to recognize and honor their contributions in the field of education within their respective regions.



For more details contact us on 8412940001 / 7558274765

Visit our website : www.ditrpindia.org This event is sponsored by Renewmart.in



TEACHER NAME /INSTITUTE NAME CITY / VILLAGE NAME & STATE

1.MISS. AKRATI CHATURVEDI,YUSRA ACADEMY,GURSAHAIGANJ-UTTAR PRADESH 2.MR. SHUBHAM SIR,OM KRISHNA COMPUTER,BIKANER-RAJASTHAN 3.MR Javed Shaikh,Infodesk Computer Education,Mumbai-MAHARASHTRA 4.MR. AMIT KUMAR DINKAR,KHUSHI COMPUTER,MOHANIA, KAIMUR-BIHAR 5.MR. MUKESHBHAI MAGANBHAI PARMAR,MODERN COMPUTER ACADEMY,Odhav, Ahmedabad-GUJARAT 6.MISS. IQRA NAAZ,Naaz coaching centre,Meerut-UTTAR PRADESH 7.MR. Adil Jamkhandi ,MODERN COMPUTERS,JAMKHANDI-KARNATAKA 8.Mr. Prakash Kumar,Vedanta Computer Training Institute,Patna-BIHAR 9.Mrs. Anju Goyal,Digital Computer Center,Haridwar-UTTARAKHAND 10.MR.TARUN SINHA, The Data Expert Institute,Meena bhawan Tehta, Mohalla Rajayan Post Tehta, P.S. Makhdumpur Dist.Jehanabad-BIHAR 11.MR. PROBIN BORAH,CSC COMPUTER ACADEMY,MOLONG GAON, NAYABAZAR, MAJULI-ASSAM .12.MR. MANOJ SARKAR,SUCCESS POINT COMPUTER,SHAKTIFARM, SITARGANJ (Udham Singh Nagar) UTTARAKHAND 13.Mrs. Shivanya Shailesh Mate,KUMAWAT ACADEMY,VIRAR-MAHARASHTRA 14.MR. SANJAY S.MISHRA,C3 CREATIVE COMPUTER CLASSES,MUMBAI,MAHARASHTRA 15.MR. DURG VIJAY SINGH,ARPIT COMPUTER,RAMGARH,JHARKHAND 16.ER.VIJAY KUMAR GUPTA,VANDANA COMPUTER , NEAR BHURKUNDA HIGH SCHOOL RAMGARH-JHARKHAND 17.MR.SUJIT KUMAR,Digital Computer Centre Ludhiana-PUNJAB .18.MR.AJAY KUMAR PRAJAPATI,NARVODAYA COMPUTER TRAINING INSTITUTE ,M-1/17 BUDH VIHAR PHASE-1 NEW DELHI 19.MR. SATISH VERMA,AASHISH COMPUTER TRAINING POINT,SRI MUKTSAR SAHIB-PUNJAB 20.Mr. Mohammad Abubakar,ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER EDUCATION TRAINING CENTER MUDGAL,Mudgal-KARNATAKA 21.MR. RAJESH PANDIT ,RK COMPUTER EDUCATION,Thane (kalher Bhiwandi) MAHARASHTRA 22.MR SURINDER SINGH,SINGH COMPUTER CENTER,KARNAL-HARYANA 23.MR. BISHNU KUMAR NEWAR,SWASTIK COMPUTER EDUCATION CENTRE, BOGINADI, LAKHIMPUR-ASSAM 24. MR.ANJEET KUMAR, STS COMPUTER EDUCATION,ROHTAS-BIHAR 25.Mr Kausik Saha,Nowda Block National Youth Computer Training Center,Amtala, Nowda-WEST BENGAL 26.MR.DEBI PRASAD SWAIN, VEDANSH INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY, BALIMELA-ODISHA 27. MR. SAKIB KHALID PATEL,CompuNet Infosys,JAMBUSAR-GUJARAT 28. MR. SURESH , INDIAN INSTITUTE OF COMPUTER AND MULTI SKILLS ,MANVI / HARVI-KARNATAKA 29. MR. ANKIT JAKHAR , BRIGHT COMPUTER INSTITUTE, jhunjhunu-RAJASTHAN 30.MR.SURAJ CHAUHAN, SURAJ COMPUTER EDUCATION CENTRE, MAILOO BAZAR, MAILOO, WEST KARBI ANGLONG-782446 ASSAM 31.MR. GANESH CHANDRA DAS Talent Institute of Computer Education, Amarpur,TRIPURA 32.MR. VINAY SINGH, IT COMPUTER ACADEMY,ADDRESS : Opposite Pillar No 17, First Floor Harahua Varanasi UP 221105 UTTAR PRADESH 33.MR. SHRIKANT JANGIR,E-WORLD KNOWLEDGE SOLUTION,Pilani-RAJASTHAN 34.MR.AJAY DEORY,EXCELLENT COMPUTER POINT (ECP), BHOGPUR-ASSAM 35.MR. Thaneswar Khakhlay,IIM (Institute for IT Management) Vill+P.o-Dwarkuchi, Dist-Tamulpur BTR (Assam) ASSAM 36.DR. JIGNA SHETH,JIGNA COMPUTER CLASSES,SHANKHESHWAR-GUJARAT .37.MR. BISWAJIT CHANDA,COMPUSOFT INSTITUTE,HOWRAGHAT TOWN-ASSAM 38.MR. SHUBHAM PATIL,LAVEE ACADEMY,LALBAGH BURHANPUR-MADHYA PRADESH 39. MR. SHANKAR JYOTI BORUAH,Computer Academy Assam,Ghilamara-ASSAM .40.MR. ARUN B BADIGER, VISHWAKARMA DIGITAL COMPUTER EDUCATION CENTRE,KALADAGI BAGALKOT-KARNATAKA 41.MR. TILAKU SHARMA SIS COMPUTER CENTER BIBIPUR UCHAHUWAN AZAMGARH,AZAMGARH-UTTAR PRADESH 42.MR. ASHISH GUPTA,MS-IPFA ACADEMY VARANASI-UTTAR PRADESH .43 MR. BRAJASUNDAR BEHERA, RATIONAL EDUCATION AND COMPUTER TRAINING,BALUGAON-ODISHA 44.MR. Aditya Patle,Libdex Career Academy,Gondia-MAHARASHTRA .45 MR. DIBYA JYOTI BORA, SIKSHA COMPUTER INSTITUTE, NO.3 CHUNGAJAN-ASSAM 46.MR. MOHD AZHAR ,DOTCOM COMPUTER INSTITUTE, Unnao-UTTAR PRADESH 47.MR. LATHTHA MAHMADRIZWAN,PERFECT INSTITUTE OF COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY, RAJULA-GUJARAT 48.MR. DINESH KUMAR KATIRIA RISHIKA RS-CIT CENTER,AJMER-RAJASTHAN 49.MR.PRITAM KUMAR, THE DATA EXPERT INSTITUTE,MINA BHAWAN TEHTA, MOHALLA- RAJAYAN, POST- TEHTA, P.S.-MAKHDUMPUR-BIHAR 50.Mr. Neeraj Kumar, OK Computer And Education System, Mama bhanja ka talab, Naini Prayagraj-UTTAR PRADESH 51.MR. AMIT PATHANIA, DIGITAL KINGS ACADEMY,KHUNDIAN NAHLIAN H.P-HIMACHAL PRADESH 52.MR. SAFIK KHAN,KALAM COMPUTER INSTITUTE MALSISAR, MALSISAR-RAJASTHAN 53. MRS. MANJIRI RAJESH OKATE ,KUMAWAT ACADEMY,VIRAR-MAHARASHTRA 54.Mr. Arshad Ghensia (Gheewala)ITCT COMPUTER EDUCATION, 243-247, 2nd floor, Aksharnagar Complex, Viramgam-382150 GUJARAT 55.MR. KAMLESH PRAJAPATI, REBENOK INFOTECH, VIRAR (MUMBAI) MAHARASHTRA 56.MR. GURJEET SINGH DHILLON,SFVC GROUP OF EDUCATION,Faridkot-PUNJAB 57.MR. PRANJIT PATHAK,HI-TECH ACADEMY OF COMPUTER INSTITUTE,SADERI,VILL+P.O- BHOTANTA MAHITARA, PS- PATACHARKUCHI, DIST- BARPETA, PIN-781328 ASSAM 58.Mr. NITIN KUMAR,NICE COMPUTER EDUCATION,KARKATEPUR, KARNAIPUR,BAHARIYA, SIKANDRA, PRAYAGRAJ-UTTAR PRADESH 59.MR. Satish Kumar,Hitech Computer Institute,Srinagar Main Road Mairwa-841239 BIHAR 60.Mr. DHANRAJ N C,Neelanand Spoken English & Computer, Chitradurga,KARNATAKA 61. MR.Sandeep Singh , Broadway Tuition & Computer Centre ,PUNJAB 62.MR. Parshuram Sharma,Sharma Computer & Typing Institute, Amba,BIHAR 63.MR. Hemant Pradeep Chikhale, Inspire Academy,Khed-MAHARASHTRA 64.MR. SURAJ SINHA,SURAJ COMPUTER EDUCATION CENTER,PANDUKA-CHHATTISGARH 65.MR. BHUMESHWAR DASHAHARE,NIKHIL COMPUTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (NCIT),BALAGHAT-MADHYA PRADESH 66. Mr. NITIN AGRAWAL, AGRAWAL COMPUTER EDUCATION, JABALPUR-MADHYA PRADESH 67. MR GOBINDA CHAKRABORTY, UC InfoTech Pvt. Ltd., Dakshin Champamura-TRIPURA 68.MISS. Vijayarani Ramesh Rathod ,Victoria Computer Institute Chaigaon,At.Post:- Chaygaon, Tq:- Mehkar, Dist:- Buldhana-MAHARASHTRA 69. MR.NRIPEN KALITA, COMPUTER TRAINING CENTRE, REHABARI,PUB REHABARI-ASSAM 70.MR. Rajkumar gupta,BYTE INSTITUTE,Andar-BIHAR 71. MR. BIKASH KALITA,DITRP COMPUTER SHIKSHA ACADEMY,Chinatali Gaon, Majuli-ASSAM 72.MR. SUKHDEEP SINGH,SPS Group Of Institutions,Sri Ganganagar-RAJASTHAN 73.MR. DURGA PRASAD PATEL,D P S COMPUTER CENTER,BHORKALA MANKAIYA (LAKHAWA BAZAR) VARANASI-UTTAR PRADESH 74.MR. HAZRAT ALI,ALI’S EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE,Jorethang-SIKKIM 75.MR. MAYANK JAISWAL, SHIVI COMPUTER INSTITUTE,CHAURI ROAD BHADOHI , NADESAR VARANASI-UTTAR PRADESH 76.Mr. HANNAN ALI AHMED,Tech Park Computer Academy kirtanpara,Kirtanpara-ASSAM 77.MR. MD ASHFAQUE , I COMPUTER CLASSES,BOKARO-JHARKHAND 78.MR. MUKESH KUMAR MAURYA, LHS COMPUTER TRAINING INSTITUTE, Shiv Kali Marg Dumrauli Near Sadbhawana Nagar Mirzapur-231001 UTTAR PRADESH 79.MR. Inderjeet Singh Ghai,LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI COMPUTER INSTITUTE,Rohtak-HARYANA 80.PROOF. RAHUL SHARMA,JUPITER PATHSHALA & COMPUTER CENTER, FIROZABAD-UTTAR PRADESH 81.MR. KULDEEP SHARMA, GK COMPUTER CENTRE,MANDI DABWALI-HARYANA 82.MR.MANDEEP SINGH, COMPUTER JUNCTION MALOUT,PUNJAB 83.MR. SATYAPRAKASH,SATYA INFOTECH (SHANMATI PVT.LTD) SITHI,GAUNAHA,W.CHAMPARAN-BIHAR 84.Mrs. Suvarna Sameer Chawan,KUMAWAT ACADEMY,VIRAR-Maharashtra 85.MISS.KHUSHBOO KUMARI,The Data Expert Institute, Meena bhawan Tehta, Mohalla Rajayan Post Tehta, P.S. Makhdumpur Dist.Jehanabad-BIHAR 86. MISS.SHAHNAJ BANO, Shiv Institute Of Computer Technology, SHANTI NAGAR BARCHHA ‘B’ BADAUSA BANDA -UTTAR PRADESH 87. MR. HARINARAYAN YADAV, GLOBAL COMPUTER ACADEMY, RAMKOLA-UTTAR PRADESH 88. MR. ABHINAY KUMAR MISHRA, GLOBAL COMPUTER ACADEMY, GOPALGANJ-BIHAR 89.MR. KUNDAN KUMAR , RC COMPUTER INSTITUTE, SUPAUL-BIHAR 90.MR.PURNIMAR BISWAS NATH , EXCELLENT COMPUTER POINT SOLMARI-ASSAM 91.Mr Rakesh saini,Disha institute of technical education,Sonipat-Haryana 92. MR. HIMANSHU RAJ, PROGRESSIVE COMPUTER CENTRE, PATNA – BIHTA, BIHAR 93. MISS.POOJA VERMA,Dr APJ ABDUL KALAM COMPUTER SAKSHARTA SAMITI,UNNAO-UTTAR PRADESH 94. MR. ANIL KUMAR MAURYA, SHIV COMPUTER INSTITUTE,PAYAGPUR-UTTAR PRADESH 95.MISS. BHAVIKABEN PRAJAPATI, PARTH COMPUTER CLASSES THARA,THARA-GUJARAT96. MR. CHARANJIT SINGH SODHI, SODHI COMPUTER EDUCATION, S.B.S NAGAR DHANDRA ROAD LUDHIANA-PUNJAB 97.MR. KUMAR RANJAN,DCIT COMPUTER TRAINING CENTRE,NALANDA-BIHAR 98.MISS. Priyanka Boruah,SWAGATAM COMPUTER EDUCATION CENTRE,JORHAT-ASSAM 99.Mr. Rahul Chowhan,Sunshine Computer Training Centre, Kalaigaon,KALAIGAON-ASSAM 100. Er Prakash Chandra Sethy,ODISHA INSTITUTE OF COMPUTER APPLICATION (OICA) ,Dharakote Street, khallikote ganjam-ODISHA 101.MD. ASJAD HUSAIN,ADVANCE COMPUTER TRAINING CENTER,TALIYAHA, NEAR GRAMIN BANK, BANMA ITAHRI, DIST- SAHARSA-BIHAR 102.MR. TARUN KUMAR MAHARANA,INNOVATE COMPUTER EDUCATION,BHAWANIPATNA-ODISHA 103.MR. Suyash Shrivastav,Somaya commerce classes & computer, Rajnandgaon-CHHATTISGARH 104. MR. ASHOK KUMAR,SHIKSHA EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES, Gumkhal- UTTARAKHAND 105. MR.Vikas Mehra, SUNDER MEHRA COMPUTER TRAINING INSTITUTE,17/223 Kalyan Puri,Delhi-110091 106. MR. YOGENDRA KUMAR, OM SAI COMPUTER TRAINING CENTER, TILAK NAGAR BIDHUNA AURAIYA-UTTAR PRADESH 107.MR. Deepak Kumar Kandu,K. D. M CAMPUS, SEWRAHI, KUSHINAGAR-UTTAR PRADESH 108. MR. DIPJYOTI HAZARIKA ,EDUCARE COACHING AND TRAINING INSTITUTE DIBRUGARH,Dibrugarh-ASSAM 109. MR. RAJENDRA SIR,OM KRISHNA LIBRARY,BIKANER-RAJASTHAN 110. Mr. Mustak Ali, I.T. WORLD COMPUTER INSTITUTE,Morena-MADHYA PRADESH 111.Amarjeet Singh,IITM COMPUTER EDUCATION, Narsipuram Colony, RTO Road, Township – Mathura-Uttar Pradesh112. Mr. Vaibhav tukaram parab,Gurukul Computer Academy,Kudal-Maharashtra 113.MR.BHARAT KUMAR,ADARSH COMPUTER,JALORE-RAJASTHAN 114.MISS. TRIPTI PRADHAN, RAJ COMPUTER JHAJHA,JHAJHA-BIHAR 115. MR. JAFAR ALI, RAMA TECHNICAL COMPUTER INSTITUTE, LATGHAT AZAMGARH-UTTAR PRADESH 116.Mr. Rajdeep Mahanta, IT TRAINING INSTITUTE, TEZPUR-ASSAM 117.MR. DUSHMANTA PRADHAN, AARUSH COMPUTER SKILL CENTER, Chakradharpur-JHARKHAND 118.MR. DEEPAK SONKAR, CCEC COMPUTER CENTRE, DURG-CHHATTISGARH 119.MR.PARTHA BISWAS, SOFTECH SOLUTION AND COMPUTER EDUCATION, NORTH LAKHIMPUR-ASSAM 120.MRS. ANISA SATHE, MAGIC TOUCH ACADEMY, MUMBAI-MAHARASHTRA 121.Mr. Jagdish Prabhakar Chaudhari, Infosoft Computers Academy Nandurbar-MAHARASHTRA 122.MR. AJAY CHANDRAKANT GARUDKAR, OASIS COMPUTER INSTITUTE MEHKAR, NEAR VAIJNATH TEMPLE, CHANKHORE COLONY MEHKAR-MAHARASHTRA 123.MR. Mohammad Raza, M R Computer Center, Bareilly-Uttar Pradesh 124.MR. Dinesh Bhaskarrao Shisode, Keshavanand Vocational Training Center, Dhule-Maharashtra 125.MR. Kareem Shah, Infodesk Computer Education,Mumbai-Maharashtra,126.MR.Pardeep Kumar, Turning Point Group Of Education,Fatehabad-Haryana 127.MR.Mohit Kumar, Digital Eduversity Institute Of Computer Education, Nalanda-Bihar.

Nominations for the India’s Best 100 Teachers Awards – 2024 are open, inviting recommendations of teachers who have made remarkable contributions in various domains of education. The event promises to be a momentous occasion, highlighting stories of dedication, innovation, and transformative teaching practices that are shaping the educational landscape of India.

For more information about the awards and nominations, please visit DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd’s official website or contact their office directly. Contact: DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd Email: ditrpindia@gmail.com Call Us +91 9975554765 https://ditrpindia.org/

