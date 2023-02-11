Divyasparsha Group launches its development Ambrosia Galaxy for premium commercial spaces

New Delhi (India), February 11: Divyasparsha Group recently unveiled Ambrosia Galaxy, which consists of premium commercial spaces – offices, showrooms & retail in Baner, Pune suitable for serving as any company’s headquarters. Together with their enthusiasm for creating stunning mixed-use commercial architecture, the creators built a unique landmark that offers both clients and employees a delightful place to work. In Baner, close to the Mumbai-Bangalore expressway and other important sites, this project offers businesses the chance to interact, plan, and discuss business with domestic & international clients at one own office headquarters.

The group is renowned for having a single shared objective: the pursuit of excellence. They all speak the same language. “Building Quality,” which examines everything from materials to construction standards, serves as a benchmark for evaluating the project’s success. This is evident in every aspect of the construction, from the tiniest component used to construct it to the building’s placement in relation to other places to the design styles employed.

Having one of Pune’s tallest glass buildings, the Ambrosia Galaxy is strategically located at 2 sanctioned DP roads in Baner. In addition, Ambrosia Galaxy caters to all types of business needs by offering high-end office spaces ranging from 418 to 1387 sq. ft, first-floor retail shop sizes are 548 sq. ft. to 723 sq. ft. carpet area, and 1077 sq. ft. to 1711 sq. ft of showroom space. 10,000 sq. ft. of corporate-centric amenities, hi-tech facilities, and provisions for the convenience of your clients and team make this property very unique in itself and stand out from the rest of the commercial spaces in the area.

Apart from the big commercial spaces offered, this 18-floor commercial tower has a central courtyard, sit-out areas, 4+1 high-speed elevators, hi-tech conference rooms, and lounge rooms for company guests altogether, elevating commercial luxury to a new level. Get access to a double-height air-conditioned lobby at the entrance, a parking garage with five floors with elevated parking, three levels of security, etc. Most significantly, the special leasing assistance & guaranteed growing ROI on investments are some of the promising features of the property.

When asked about the reason behind choosing Pune for their new project Ambrosia Galaxy, the CEO of Divyasparsha Group, Mr. Vaibhav Vidhate stated, “The fact that more businesses are opening physical locations shows how well-off Pune’s commercial real estate sector is. This pattern has increased the demand for commercial spaces and provided a chance for prospective investors. A good choice would be to invest in commercial real estate in Pune in light of all the aforementioned criteria. Additionally, the sustainability, choice, and location of the investment are crucial as well as the recent decision of a few global firms to stop employing remote workers. For these types of investors, Ambrosia Galaxy by Divyasparsh Infra in Pune is a fantastic option.”

“We are overwhelmed by the responses received from business leaders and happy to deliver and satisfy the needs of today’s commercial needs with sheer diligence and precision,” said Mr. Rohit Jain, Sales & Marketing Head at Ambrosia Galaxy.

Customer satisfaction must be guaranteed in all business activities, and every action done by the group’s representatives therefore Divyasparsh Group had every public remark reviewed in accordance with corporate governance. These are some of the most crucial aspects of their ‘Quality Policy’. Additionally, it involves the idea that every choice made should reflect consistency in the group’s goal, vision, and fundamental values.

