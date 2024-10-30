Diwali 2024: Managing Healthy Indulgence During the Festive Season with California Walnuts

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 30: As Diwali approaches, so do endless invitations for family get-togethers, office parties, and social events. This festival of lights is a time for bonding, and most of its celebrations are centered around good food and drinks-think ghee-laden sweets, fried snacks, rich mains, and sugary desserts!

While it's tempting to gorge on the delicious festive spread, the season's celebrations can lead to overconsumption, which can leave you feeling sluggish, bloated, and even guilty. That's when intelligent indulgence comes into the picture - it's all about making mindful choices about relishing foods or treats without compromising on health or quality. It embodies the idea that one can enjoy delicious and indulgent foods while still being conscious of nutritional value, portion control, and overall wellness. Maintaining a right balance is important to ensure Diwali celebrations are memorable for the right reasons. Here, Renowned Nutritionist and Founder of Freedom Wellness Management, Naaznin Husein, shares four tips for intelligent indulgence during the festive season. And while you're at it, don't miss out on why California walnuts are the best choice for your festive celebrations! Read on.

1. Avoid strict diets - Try to avoid going on a diet right before the holiday season, as this may lead to stress and unnecessary cravings, making it difficult to enjoy the festivities in all their glory. A better idea would be to practice mindful eating and portion control, allowing you to enjoy without guilt.

2. Prioritise exercising - No matter how busy the festive season gets, ensure you make time for some physical activity to keep your body going. You could go for morning walks, practice Surya namaskars or simple yoga exercises at home, or engage in light cardio.

3. Choose your drinks wisely - Avoid, or at least limit, sugary beverages and alcohol, as they add a lot of calories. Instead, choose water to keep yourself hydrated. We often underestimate the importance of staying hydratedwater helps boost energy, supports skin health, and aids in healthy weight management.

4. Give walnuts a chance - Instead of depriving yourself of your favourite foods and drinks this Diwali, adopt ideas for intelligent indulgence - which will ensure that you're celebrating in high spirits but not compromising on your health. One of the simplest ways to do so is to snack on a handful of California walnuts before heading to your festive gatherings. This will help avoid extreme hunger and curb cravings. Scroll down to discover the benefits of eating walnuts in detail.

Why California walnuts are the ultimate intelligent indulgence for Diwali

Walnuts support heart[1], brain[2], and gut health[3] thanks to the nutrients they contain. Research suggests that walnuts are an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids (2.5g of ALA per 28g), more than five times the amount found in the next highest nut. These wonder nuts are also a good source of protein (4g per 28g) and fiber (2g per 28g), both essential for our body and mind, and good news for the diet and nutrition-conscious: Walnuts promote satiety and help with appetite control, key components in maintaining a healthy weight.[4] Need more reasons to prove walnuts are the ultimate festive indulgence? Oh, wait, we do!

Not only are walnuts powerhouses of nutrition, but they are also pleasantly crunchy, creamy in texture, and mildly sweet in flavour. It's a win-win!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a handful of California walnuts right away and have a happy, healthy Diwali!

