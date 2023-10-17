Diwali Corporate Gifting Soars: FNP Foresees Exceptional Growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 17: India's largest gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) is gearing up for a spectacular Diwali season, forecasting a remarkable growth in their corporate gifting business. In an ever-evolving gifting landscape, the brand's B2B gifting segment, which is already showing a strong year-on-year growth of 30-40%, is now poised for a 60% surge in revenue and sales during the upcoming Diwali season.

"The modern corporate world is witnessing a shift in gifting preferences. New-age companies are increasingly gravitating towards utilitarian gifts like electronic gadgets, high-end personalized accessories, and wellness products as their top choices. These gifts not only add value to employees' lives but also effectively promote brand recognition and goodwill," said Neha Bisht, AVP B2B Business, FNP.

On the other hand, traditional and established companies still favor symbolic Corporate Diwali gift hampers. These hampers typically include an assortment of sweets, chocolates, dry fruits, along with traditional Diwali essentials like diyas and candles. This tradition reflects the cultural significance of Diwali and reinforces a sense of togetherness and goodwill within the organization.

Typically, corporate Diwali gift hampers for employees fall within the price range of Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2000.

Neha further adds "In line with the growing trend of employee-centric initiatives, more and more companies are recognizing the importance of employee welfare. Beyond Diwali, they are embracing occasions like Women's Day, Men's Day, Family Day, and various engagement programs as opportunities for gifting. These initiatives foster a sense of belonging, appreciation, and uniqueness among employees, ultimately contributing to a happier and more productive workforce."

Sustainability is another driving force in the corporate gifting landscape. Businesses are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their gifting choices. As a result, they are opting for sustainable and eco-friendly products while ensuring that the packaging is equally responsible. FNP is fully aligned with this sustainable ethos, utilizing eco-friendly materials such as hay for packaging and minimizing the use of tapes. It ensures that the packaging is of the highest quality, upholding both the brand's image and the planet's well-being.

One of the key differentiators of the FNP's corporate gifting business is its unparalleled ability for customization and personalization. Coupled with their extensive delivery network, which covers pan India and global locations, the brand offers same-day delivery for a diverse range of products. Their exceptional customer service, efficient client management, and a dedicated team available round the clock further reinforce their position as an industry leader.

With Diwali's significance extending beyond just an annual festival, it has become a prime opportunity for businesses to strengthen their relationships with employees and clients. India's largest gifting brand is well-prepared to cater to the evolving gifting needs of the corporate world and is excited to contribute to the festive spirit by delivering Diwali gifts for all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor