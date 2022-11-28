DJ Snake teams up with Just Sul, Flying Beast, Funcho, Asim Riaz on India Tour

Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake embarked on an expansive India tour produced exclusively by Asia's largest dance music festival Sunburn, trekking across cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Billed as one of the "largest arena showcases to be witnessed in India" this year, tens of thousands of fans flocked each of the venues as multi-platinum producer DJ Snake aka William Grigahcine descended upon the stadium to enthrall audiences with an immersive experience.

The French hitmaker played a diverse setlist that comprised of his evergreen radio hits such as Let Me Love You, Middle, Lean On, Turn Down For What, Taki Taki as well as some of his recent crowd bangers such as Nightbird, Magenta Riddim, Selfish Love and many more.

Returning to India after a hiatus of 3 years (he performed at Sunburn Holi and Sunburn Goa in 2019) the dance music diehards were seen regaling to some mind-bending productions and an electrifying DJ set.

The opening acts for his tour were RLNDDLL, Lodgerz and Tony Romera while some of the popular homegrown acts were DJ Teri Miko, Ananya Birla, Siana Catherine, Kash Trivedi, Pro Bros, Sound Avatar.

On his recent tour, the multi-platinum artist interacted and integrated with leading content creators of India. In New Delhi he was spotted with Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja who planned a surprise birthday celebration for his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja. In Mumbai he invited Just Sul, Funcho, Asim Riaz to join him on stage mid-way through his set for crowd control. Famous pastry chef Pooja Dhingra was also seen gifting a bespoke macaron hamper in Mumbai.

DJ Snake states, "Thank you India. You guys were incredible. I love India because of all the love and warmth I receive every time I perform in your country. See you again real soon!"

Shantinath Sul of Just Sul states, "It was such an amazing experience to get onto the stage and be part of one of the biggest shows of India. A big thank you to Sunburn, Jashoda Madhavji and Nouman Khan for getting me to be a part of this show. Aamchi Mumbai has an energy that no other city has and DJ Snake was truly phenomenal and rocked the night."

Asim Riaz states, "It was a great experience sharing the stage with my brother DJ Snake, we got a tremendous response from the audience, thank you for having me and I look forward to the next one really soon."

Gaurav Taneja of Flying Beast states, "DJ Snake made my wife Ritu Rathee Taneja's birthday truly special. I am grateful that he took some time out to share some exclusive time with us backstage and make it a memorable day for Ritu. A big thank you to Sunburn and Jashoda Madhavji for making the impossible possible!"

Dhruv and Shyam of Funcho state, "This was our first time live on stage at a music festival with an international artist and we sure did bring the house down. The love and energy of over 15,000 fans was unmatched. We are grateful to Sunburn, Jashoda Madhavji and Mihir Surana for giving us this incredible opportunity to make our on-stage debut at a music festival."

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, "We would like to thank each of our fans who came out to support one of our biggest Sunburn Arena tours of the season. A big thank you to all the government authorities and sponsors for being an incredible source of support as always. Our endeavour is to conduct live shows and IPs in the city that highlight world class experience and top-notch production with A-list artists!"

