DK Film's latest Kavi Kasturi's premiere episode is now online and is rapidly gaining popularity

New Delhi [India], May 27: The first episode of Kavi Kasturi, a riveting family drama series starring director turned actor Dushyant Kapoor (known for directing superhero films) and actress Anjali Kaushal, premiered on May 25th, 2024. It is written and directed by Kartik Singh.

Dushyant is quite delighted with the acceptance to the series. When the trailers first appeared on his DK Films YouTube account, he received 100k views within 2 days. The audience responded tremendously well.

'Kavi Kasturi' The story recounts the journey of Kavi Raj Sirohi (Dushyant Kapoor), a 21-year-old from the small village of Saidpur, District Bulandshahr. Kavi's life takes a turn when he encounters beautiful Kasturi (Anjali Kaushal), but a hasty decision creates challenges. Amidst personal turmoil, Kavi receives news of his brother's sacrifice, propelling him to join the Indian army. The story explores Kavi's resilience, his pursuit of purpose, and the profound impact of personal choices on his journey.

The series also stars Alka Chatwal, Amman Bamlwa, Ankit Vatsa and Nakul Rawat. Actor Ankit Vatsa, who also narrates the story and plays a significant role in the series as Dushyant Kapoor's buddy. The closeness between these two creators and friends on screen is beloved by viewers.

As shown in the first episode, Dushyant's joyful and comical role he portrays is already capturing hearts. It depicts him spotting a gorgeous girl named Kasturi who has just arrived in his village, Saidpur, and his amusing attempts to talk to and impress her. He has already started receiving appreciation and has been flooded with audience and fan comments regarding his acting and humorous punches. Dushyant has kept his fingers crossed and is extremely confident that future episodes of 'Kavi Kasturi' would be equally liked by the audience. It is a weekly program which releases on DK Films' YouTube channel, the series is created by Ankit Vatsa and Dushyant Kapoor.

At such a young age, Dushyant Kapoor's channel DK FILMS has 625k loyal subscribers and endless admirers of his work throughout the nation. His last webseries "Pehla Chakravyuh -Chalava" was also a big hit and was trending on hotstar for weeks.

Link - https://youtu.be/2MzpVHX-pmI?si=ziq_4EA0XO4mKFpZ

