DLF Emporio Presents 'The Designers' Collective'

New Delhi [India], May 2: DLF Emporio, India's first and finest luxury destination, is set to unveil 'The Designers' Collective', a marquee summer fashion escapade that redefines the seasonal shopping experience. This immersive, 10-day celebration of Indian couture and elevated lifestyle will run from 2nd to 11th May 2025, taking over two levels of the iconic luxury mall with curated fashion experiences, designer-led interactions, and indulgent retail moments.

The Designers' Collective brings together over 50 of India's most iconic and avant-garde fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle housesincluding Rahul Mishra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Ritu Kumar, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Aggarwal, Rimzim Dadu, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Ensemble, Ogaan, and more.

Discover never-before-seen collections, exclusive resort and holiday wear, and limited-edition seasonal dropsdesigned for summer weddings, luxury getaways, and festive soirees. Whether you're planning a destination wedding, a stylish vacation, or a glamorous celebration, this showcase is your ultimate retail experience.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, DLF Emporio will host 'Meet the Designer' sessions, offering bespoke styling appointments, intimate collection walk-throughs, and rare behind-the-scenes insights into their design journey & ideology. These personalized sessions offer guests a chance to explore the craftsmanship and storytelling behind each ensemble.

As a special indulgence, participating designers will offer exclusive in-store giveaways, curated gifting, and limited-time discounts available only during the event period. This rare confluence of high fashion and personalized perks adds a layer of exclusivity and allure to the shopping experience.

The event will open with a glamorous, invitation-only launch soiree, welcoming VICs, tastemakers, and fashion insiders for an evening of style, music, and celebration.

Elevating the retail experience, a bespoke luxury F&B lounge on the 2nd Floor will serve gourmet cocktails and curated canapes; creating a leisurely, indulgent atmosphere that encourages guests to linger, shop, and celebrate.

"The Designers' Collective is where the essence of Indian fashion comes alive not just in exquisite couture, but in the stories we tell, the people we honour, and the experiences we craft. It's a powerful tribute to everything that makes DLF Emporio the ultimate destination for timeless luxury, " says Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head - DLF Retail.

Saurabh Bharara, Vice President & Head - DLF Luxury Malls, adds, "This is more than a showcase it's a curated experience where designers and shoppers can connect on a deeper level. The Designers' Collective reflects our vision of blending fashion, community, and discovery in one exceptional event."

With its unmatched blend of couture, creativity, and curated indulgence, 'The Designers' Collective' at DLF Emporio sets the tone for a luxurious summer season making it the ultimate destination for inspired shopping, stylish discoveries, and unforgettable experiences.

