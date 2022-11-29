DN Homes mark the launch of DN Fairytale Extension with a resounding success party

After months of careful consideration and planning, Odisha's leading real estate firm has successfully opened its landmark residential condominium to the general public.

The firm marked this historic day with a resounding success party, which was hosted yesterday i.e., on the 25th of November 2022 at the Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Bhubaneshwar. was held to honour the firm's partners, consultants, and associates for the efforts they put towards initiating the project. Post this, the company plans to start its formal marketing campaign and open booking for the market.

DN Fairytale Extension project is set to be constructed in close proximity to the flagship DN Fairytale housing project and will consist of 3-bedroom units, to be offered in a 2+1 configuration. The entire condominium has been planned in a way that buyers will have the flexibility to either use the entire 3-bedroom unit as a single apartment or convert it into a 2-bedroom unit with the option of renting out the 3rd bedroom separately.

Speaking on the same, Ratnamala Swain, Director, said, At DN Homes, we focus on customer delight and take pride in our ability to maximize available resources to offer the best possible solutions to our clients. The company has been able to achieve this by investing strongly in expertise, hiring top professionals and domain experts, constantly upgrading technical expertise, and expanding its professional network. We give priority to our client's comfort & satisfaction and take care of their investment. We, the TEAM DNH are always thrilled to translate the vision of our Chairman, Jagdish Prasad Naik, to bring best of the best social-infrastructure to the people of Odisha, into reality.

From its incorporation on December 9, 2003, DN Homes has risen to become one of Odisha's premier developers by adopting global standards in real estate and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. The company prides itself on a reputation for quality and innovation. DN Homes has constantly invested in upgrading technical expertise and hiring only top professionals in the field in order to achieve its goals.

Having adopted a new corporate identity - DN Group - the company has now branched into several different verticals like education under Dasarathi Naik Trust for Excellence, hospitality and retail service under Lifeline Multi Ventures Private Limited and Luxurio Assets Private Limited, and infrastructure development under Dasarathi Naik & Engineers Private Limited.

The company's premium education institute, the DN Wisdom Tree Global School has gained a reputation for being an institution with a unique infrastructure and curriculum that too within a short span of operations.

Furthermore, the Group has collaborated with IHCL (Tata Group) to set up Hotel Vivanta at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar and with Marriott International for JW Marriott at Delta Square, Bhubaneswar. Interestingly, the DN Regalia Mall & Multiplex is in fact the first mall in the State of Odhisa to be set up by a state-based company.

Going forward the Group has ambitious plans of expansion not only in its core sectors of operation but in new and upcoming sectors as well.

The latest 3-bedroom offering by DN Homes, DN Fairytale Extension is an exclusive residential project being developed in close proximity to Info Valley, Odisha's emerging growth corridor. The high-rise condominium will be constructed using the best-in-class Mivan technology and consist of uniquely built 2+1 configuration units, with separate external entries for both options.

The project consists of many significant facilities, including Family activity areas, clubs, swimming pools, multipurpose halls, kids' play areas, a grand drop-off/pick-up lounge, etc. A few star-rated hotels, including VIVANTA and WELCOM, as also the DN Regalia Mall, IIT Bhubaneswar, AIIMS & AMRI Hospital, the GD GOENKA School, and Utkal University of Culture are also close by.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor