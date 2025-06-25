Doctors at Annaii Medical College at Rajalakshmi HealthCity Remove Rare 2-kg Abdominal Tumour in Groundbreaking Surgery

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Rajalakshmi Health City, in collaboration with Annaii Medical College, have successfully removed a rare 2-kilogram spindle cell tumor from the abdomen of a 69-year-old male patient. This complex procedure highlights the advanced capabilities of the institution in handling high-risk and unusual medical cases.

The patient initially presented with vague symptoms of abdominal discomfort, which are commonly overlooked or attributed to less serious conditions. However, doctors at Rajalakshmi Health City employed state-of-the-art diagnostic and imaging tools, which revealed a large and unusual mass located deep within the abdomen. The tumor was identified as a spindle cell tumor arising from the small bowel mesenterya rare location for such a growth. Tumors in this region are extremely uncommon, with very few similar cases reported globally in medical literature.

Recognizing the complexity of the case, a multidisciplinary team comprising surgical oncologists, gastroenterologists, anesthesiologists, and radiologists was assembled. The tumor's proximity to major blood vessels in the abdomen added significant risk to the surgical procedure. Nonetheless, the team meticulously planned the operation, prioritizing both precision and safety.

The surgery was carried out successfully, "Under the expert team of Dr. S. Subbiah, MS, MCh (Professor, Oncology), Dr. K.S. Ravichandran, MS (Professor, General Surgery), and Dr. G. Srinath, MS, MCh (Associate Professor, Oncology), the surgery was performed successfully." and the entire 2-kilogram tumor was excised without causing damage to surrounding vital structures. Post-operative recovery was smooth, and the patient responded well to the treatment, with no major complications.

"This surgery exemplifies our commitment to delivering complex, high-quality medical care at an affordable cost," said Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice Chairman of Rajalakshmi HealthCity. "It's not just a win for our institution, but more importantly, for the patient and for medical science in India."

The case is currently being documented for academic publication and is expected to contribute valuable insights to the global medical community. It also marks a significant addition to the growing portfolio of advanced surgical procedures performed at the medical college hospital.

The success of this surgery reinforces Rajalakshmi Health City's reputation as a center for cutting-edge healthcare, where innovation, patient care, and clinical excellence intersect. Annaii Medical College, operating from the same campus, continues to offer its students hands-on exposure to rare and complex medical cases, enhancing their training and academic experience.

This milestone serves as a reminder of the critical role multidisciplinary collaboration plays in modern medicine, and the importance of access to advanced diagnostic tools in identifying and treating rare conditions. For the patient and his family, it was a lifesaving intervention, for the institution, a testament to their growing expertise and leadership in complex surgeries.

With this success, Rajalakshmi HealthCity continues to set benchmarks in the Indian healthcare landscape, offering hope to patients and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in modern surgery.

