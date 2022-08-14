Doctors confirm sudden cardiac arrest behind Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2022 05:19 PM2022-08-14T17:19:31+5:302022-08-14T17:19:58+5:30
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala – also known as Big Bull – passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62 in Mumbai. The demise of Jhunjhunwala, who was one of the co-founders of the newly-launched Akasa Air, is being mourned across the country.
According to reports, Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, was on chronic dialysis and was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty. The ace investor is survived by his wife and three children.
