Dolphin (PG) College, Chandigarh Recognized as a Leading Paramedical Institute in North India

Chandigarh [India], May 3: Dolphin (PG) College, Chandigarh, has been awarded the prestigious "Leading Paramedical Institute of North India - 2024" at the 6th Education Leader's Conclave Awards (ELCA) held recently at The Lalit Chandigarh. This recognition highlights the College's excellence in providing high-quality paramedical education.

The award ceremony, hosted by Observe Now Education and Acer, brought together education leaders to discuss advancements in higher education, including curriculum changes under the National Education Policy, globalization's impact on institutions, future visions for education, digital transformation, personalized learning with AI, and more.

Er. Vibhav Mittal, Vice Chairman of Dolphin (PG) College, received the award from Observe Now Co-Founder and CEO Jeet Sharma and Editor-in-Chief Tania Tikoo. Dolphin (PG) College is affiliated with Mahraja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University Bathinda and offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate paramedical programs. The College has established itself as a leading institution in the region.

Er. Mittal also participated as a panelist, sharing valuable insights on "Digital Evaluation in Higher Education". He emphasized the importance of collaboration between industry and educational institutions, along with the need to expand skill-based education. These combined efforts, he stressed, will be crucial in shaping the future of the youth and the nation.

Established in 2006 by the Yuva Education Society, New Delhi, Dolphin (PG) College of Excellence in Paramedical and Life Sciences has flourished under the guidance of Chairman Dr. Vinod Mittal. This co-educational institution provides students with the opportunity to excel in paramedical and life sciences professions while fostering personal and professional development in a globalized environment. Currently, the College offers over a dozen undergraduate, postgraduate, and new courses (introduced in 2019-20) in these fields.

For more information, pls visit the college website: dolphinpgcollege.com.

