Domestic cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

After the election results of five states, now the fuel price has skyrocketed. Following the hike in petrol and diesel prices, domestic gas cylinders have also become more expensive. The price of a domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. Fuel prices were expected to rise after the election results.

On October 6 last year, the price of domestic gas cylinders was increased. After that, domestic gas cylinder became expensive by Rs 50 again today.

What are the rates in Mumbai and other major cities?

The price of commercial gas cylinders was increased a few days ago. Since then, the price of domestic gas cylinders has gone up.

Mumbai will now have to pay Rs 949.50 for an LPG cylinder.

In Kolkata, the price is Rs 976, while in Chennai it is Rs 965.50.

In Lucknow, an LPG cylinder costs Rs 987.50.

In Patna, the price of a gas cylinder has crossed Rs.1000.

The price of LPG in Patna has gone up to Rs 1,039.50.