Domestic investment announcements cross Rs 37 Lakh Crore in last two years: SBI Report

New Delhi [India], January 23 : Domestic investment announcements in India have seen a remarkable surge, crossing Rs 37 lakh crore in the last two fiscal years (FY23 and FY24), according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).

This represents a significant jump from the Rs 10 lakh crore recorded in FY21, driven by robust contributions from both the government and private sectors.

It said "Domestic Investment Announcements - Crossed Rs 37 lakh crore in last two years".

The report highlighted that during the first nine months of FY25 (9MFY25), investments worth over Rs 32 lakh crore were announced, marking an increase from Rs 23 lakh crore during the same period in the previous year. This growth highlights the sustained momentum in investment activities across the country.

A notable trend observed in the report is the rising share of private sector participation in investment announcements. From around 50 per cent in FY21, the private sector's share climbed to approximately 68 per cent in FY22 and FY23.

The report added that this upward trend continued in 9MFY25, with private players accounting for over 70 per cent of the total announced investments.

It said "In 9MFY25, investment of more than Rs 32 lakh crore announced as compared to Rs 23 lakh crore previous year".

Sector-wise, the report revealed that the manufacturing sector saw the highest number of projects, with 1,493 announcements amounting to Rs 5,97,921 crore in investments during 9MFY25. The power sector attracted the largest investment value, with 1,172 projects worth Rs 13,58,783 crore.

The mining sector recorded 72 projects with a total investment of Rs 56,628 crore, while the oil and gas sector saw 62 projects worth Rs 35,623 crore.

These figures reflect the ongoing efforts to boost economic activity and create a favorable environment for investment in critical sectors, paving the way for sustained growth in the coming years.

