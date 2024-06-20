Don Cinema Debuts: The Innovative OTT Platform by Mohammed Fasih and Mehmood Ali

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Launch saw the presence of Karanvir Bhora, Nyra Banerjee, Aziz Zee, Bhoomika Kalita, Shakir Shaikh, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sunil Pal, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ali Quli Mirza, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol, Varsha Chaudhary, Ankita Maithy, Rehan Shah, Hansa Singh, Shwetaa Khanduri, Bhumanyu Singh, Armaann Tahil, Prashant Virender Sharma, Nishant malkhani, Vikas verma, Rakesh Paul, Shaarib sabri, Riva Arora, Ejaz Khan, Shreya Sharma, Suraj singh, Ishaan verma & Many More.

Mohammed Fasih, the innovative founder of Showman Group, distributor and presenter of Zila Ghaziabad, Rush, Insaaf The Justice, and partner in Sunburn has joined hands with Mehmood Ali, founder of Pen N Camera International, E Cinema, and Don Cinema are poised to revolutionize the streaming industry with the mid-June debut of Don Cinema. This avant-garde platform is set to be a game-changer for entertainment lovers worldwide.

Don Cinema will offer a vast collection of over 800 international feature films across six languages: English, Iranian, Turkish, Korean, Spanish, and French. It will also provide a rich selection of 300 South Indian films, along with content in Punjabi, Assamese, Bhojpuri, and Bengali, appealing to both global cinema enthusiasts and regional audiences. In addition to this extensive film library, the platform will feature 70 web series and 5,000 hours of diverse content from around the globe, ensuring a comprehensive and varied viewing experience.

At the helm of Don Cinema's groundbreaking initiative by Mohammed Fasih and Mehmood Ali is set to elevate Don Cinema's position in the competitive OTT market.

One of the most innovative features of Don Cinema is its provision of live streaming for 500 TV channels, a pioneering move for any OTT platform. This feature is expected to draw a wide audience, seamlessly integrating traditional TV viewing with the convenience of on-demand streaming.

Ensuring broad accessibility, Don Cinema will be available on both iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Play Store. This enables users to enjoy their preferred content anytime, anywhere, on their chosen devices.

Enhancing the entertainment ecosystem further, Don Cinema is also set to launch a new musical appDON MUSIC CAFEscheduled for a July-August release. This app aims to serve music enthusiasts, adding another layer of entertainment and underscoring Don Cinema's dedication to offering a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Mohammed Fasih and Mehmood Ali are poised to make a substantial impact on the OTT market, presenting a unique combination of international films, web series, animation, and live TV. As it gears up for its grand launch, Don Cinema is set to redefine the entertainment consumption landscape, ushering in a new era of streaming services.

Reflecting on the launch of Don Cinema, Mohammed Fasih says" With Don Cinema, our mission is to bridge the gap between global and regional entertainment, offering a platform where diverse voices and stories come together. Our vision is to create a seamless and immersive viewing experience that not only entertains but also connects audiences worldwide. We believe that the future of entertainment lies in its ability to transcend boundaries, and Don Cinema is here to lead that revolution"

"Don Cinema is set to revolutionize the way we experience entertainment. It's a platform where the magic of cinema meets the innovation of technology, bringing world-class content to your fingertips" Mehmood Ali.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor