Dorby Mica celebrates success for FY 22-23 with Future X 2023

New Delhi [India], April 28 (/HTDS): Dorby Mica, a leading manufacturer of decorative laminates, held its highly anticipated Future X 2023 event at The Westin Mumbai Garden City at Goregaon on April 22, 2023. The event brought together the company's stakeholders, various department team members and management to celebrate its success in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The Future X 2023 event was an impressive affair, with all members of the Dorby Mica family in attendance to commemorate the hard work and dedication that went into achieving the company's goals for the year. The event also included a series of presentations highlighting the company's key achievements in FY 22-23. From prominent catalogue launches to successful partnerships and collaborations, the presentations showcased the depth and expanse of Dorby Mica's accomplishments. Every zone shared their achievements and exchanged notes on way forward to continue the momentum. The company's development curve in relation to their age is really amazing in every way. The day turned out to be very insightful, as all department heads and the top management took to the dais to share their observations and encourage new ideas while setting new goals for the coming year.

The event was a true celebration of the company's success.

Dorby Mica's Director and CEO, Mehul Agarwal, spoke at length about the company's success and shared his vision for the future. "This has been an incredible year for Dorby Mica, and we couldn't have achieved our goals without the hard work and dedication of our team members," he said. "Our success is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation, and we are excited to continue pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations in the years to come." He also shared his views on introducing new products. "We are a fast moving industry and the interior scene changes so quick that we have to be on our feet at all times, making sure we introduce the latest and the most relevant products. This coming year we will be introducing 4 new catalogues and 3 new product categories", he said.

Rajeev Agarwal, Chairman made sure to appreciate the contributions of the unseen heroes of the head office staff, showcasing the importance of every department, starting from research, to designing, to manufacturing, to logistics and finally reaching the end consumer, the journey was very well highlighted throughout the day. Similarly the other stakeholders Ashok Patel and Arvind Patel also spoke about Dorby Mica's beginnings and how encouraging it is to see the bright prospectives that the company is expected to see in the near future. All in all, the morning set an exhilarating tone and pumped up every member of the team.

The attendees were treated to a fun filled evening that had everyone on their feet.

To cap off, the evening was a gala event. An award night beautified with stunning performances. Dorby Mica awarded its best and the most deserving employees across a variety of categories. A pan-India guestlist also invited a multi-cultural celebration. The attendees were treated to a fun filled evening that had everyone on their feet.

At Dorby Mica, their brand vision is centred around the idea of "Imagine, Implement." This vision is aimed at turning creative ideas into reality for their customers. They offer a wide range of designer laminate sheets that are not just latest but are also high-quality. Each laminate is created with utmost care and perfection, catering to all kinds of design ideas and tastes. With an extensive range of designs to choose from, customers will surely find a laminate that is as unique as they are.

One of the key factors that set Dorby Mica's laminates apart is their unique properties, such as anti-bacterial, anti-fingerprint, and scratch resistance. This feature ensures that their laminates are durable and long-lasting, making them an ideal choice for all kinds of spaces. Dorby Mica has established a strong presence across the country, with offices located in major cities. As a result, they have become one of the most trusted and leading laminate manufacturers in India. And now they plan to expand their boundaries beyond India and step into global markets as well. They will be stepping into exports in the coming year.

The event was a true celebration of the company's glorious success. It ended with the sweet note as all attendees indulged in a night of celebration, dance and dinner, highlighting the unity and camaraderie that is at the core of the company's success. The Future X 2023 event was a resounding success and an indicator of a bright future for Dorby Mica, as they continue to push boundaries and exceed expectations.

