Dosti Greater Thane Welcomes Additional Towers to its Iconic Skyline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Dosti Realty, known for an impressive showcase of projects spanning Mumbai and Pune, has announced the launch of additional towers at Dosti Greater Thane, a grand community set to redefine the residential paradigms of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Boasting an impeccable fusion of thoughtful design and affordability, Dosti Greater Thane’s launch in 2020 is a testament to Dosti Realty’s commitment to addressing the discerning demands and aspirations of prospective homebuyers.

Nestled strategically just 7 kms from Vivianna Mall in Thane, Dosti Greater Thane sprawls across approximately 125 acres of meticulously planned space. Renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, credited for crafting some of India's most luxurious homes, has lent his expertise to the project, ensuring every aspect is meticulously designed to perfection.

Dosti Greater Thane offers an unparalleled living experience with its meticulously crafted 30-storey towers, housing well-planned homes that redefine luxury living. The project features an array of accommodation options, including 1 BHK ranging from 319 to 385 sq. ft. (29.67 to 35.73 sq. mtr.) and 2 BHK ranging from 452 to 552 sq. ft. (41.95 sq.mtr to 51.26 sq.mtr), ensuring there's a perfect fit for every lifestyle.

In August 2023, Dosti Realty named popular Bollywood actor Mr. Anil Kapoor as the Official Brand Ambassador for the Dosti Greater Thane project. Mr. Kapoor's unassailable stature of being able to connect across audience age groups in the entertainment world combines perfectly with Dosti Realty's unparalleled standing.

Residents of Dosti Greater Thane will enjoy a plethora of amenities both indoors and outdoors, catering to every aspect of modern living. From outdoor recreational facilities like kids’ play areas, cricket pitches, and lap pools to indoor indulgences such as restaurants, gaming rooms, and mini theatres, the project leaves no stone unturned in providing an all-encompassing lifestyle experience.

Says Mr Anil Kapoor, iconic Bollywood actor “I have always been impressed with Dosti’s commitment to quality, excellence and innovation. It makes me proud to be associated with a brand that values its customers and delivers on its promise of world-class structures.”

Commenting on Dosti Greater Thane, Mr. Anuj Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty, says, “In Dosti's remarkable journey, our legacy stands tall as a testament to creating projects through unwavering commitment and innovation. From the iconic Dosti Acres in Wadala to the upcoming grandeur of Dosti Greater Thane, our focus is to create large townships that redefine urban living. Dosti's legacy is not just about building structures, but about the communities and dreams we build within them. Since its launch in 2020, we have sold 3700+ units in Dosti Greater Thane which translates to approx. 1.3 mn.sq.ft in just 4 years.”

Says Ms. Shraddha Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty – “With affiliations like Gary Kirsten Cricket India, Dosti Foundation School, a Ganpati Temple, Apollo Clinic Healthcare, Michael Phelps Swimming centre, Badminton by Padukone Sports Management, Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music Academy, Sandip Soparrkar’s Ballroom Studio, Thane City Football Club, Yoska – Endurance Sport, and Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academy, Dosti Greater Thane residents get an unparalleled array of opportunities for holistic development and recreation. Dosti Greater Thane isn't just about exceptional living spaces; it's about crafting a vibrant community enriched with world-class amenities and facilities.”

Topping it all off is the sprawling ~1,00,000 sq. ft. Dosti Club Novo, powered by Ileseum Clubs, promising to be the heart of community engagement and leisure activities within Dosti Greater Thane. Each sector in Dosti Greater Thane will also have a set of outdoor amenities to enjoy, with multiple green open spaces

Strategically located in Mumbai's upcoming growth hub and adjacent to the metro station, Dosti Greater Thane will ensure seamless connectivity across the MMR, with key destinations like Ghatkopar, Kurla, and BKC just a 45-minute drive away from Kapurbawdi Junction. With its proximity to supermarkets, schools, colleges, and major infrastructure projects like the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro line and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, the project promises a life of convenience and growth opportunities.

Thane's exponential growth trajectory, fuelled by its established infrastructure and upcoming development projects, further enhances the appeal of Dosti Greater Thane. With estimates projecting a growth rate of up to 50% in the next five years, the region presents a promising outlook for both residents and investors alike.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 129 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.70 mn. sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn. sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 15,800+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

DGT – Sector 3A – Cluster 2 – Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 are registered with MahaRERA Nos. P51700048334, 51700048335, P51700048333 & P51700053095, Dosti Greater Thane – Sector 3A – Cluster 1B – Phase 1, 2 & 3 are registered with MahaRERA Nos. P51700053057, P51700053096 & P51700053217, Dosti Greater Thane – Phase 1 is registered with MahaRERA Nos. P51700024923 and are available on the website – https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Dosti Greater Thane – Sector 3A – Cluster 2 – Phase 1, 2 & 3 is funded by Kotak Performing RE Credit Strategy Fund. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. T&C Apply.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor