DoT to launch innovation and regulatory sandbox to boost AI-driven digital twin technology

New Delhi, Oct 16 The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to launch an Innovation and Regulatory Sandbox as part of its Sangam Initiative to promote telecom-powered Digital Twins and AI-driven insights for smarter infrastructure planning, Ministry of Communications said on Thursday.

The initiative aims to bring together industry, academia, and policymakers to co-develop advanced digital solutions that will transform how India plans, manages, and monitors large-scale projects.

The announcement was made during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, where the DoT showcased its pioneering Digital Twin with AI-Driven Insights initiative.

The exhibit demonstrated how the integration of telecom networks, computing, and sensing technologies can revolutionise planning and decision-making in sectors like mobility, tourism, and green infrastructure.

The DoT’s Digital Twin demonstrations drew strong engagement from policymakers, planners, and technology experts.

Developed in collaboration with leading telecom operators and equipment makers, the live showcase highlighted real-world use cases such as urban mobility insights, tourism flow analysis, and intelligent traffic coordination through connected systems.

In one demonstration, telecom mobility data was used to analyse travel patterns across areas like Vasant Kunj and Central Vista in New Delhi, offering valuable insights for metro and transport agencies.

Another use case focused on Ayodhya, where mobility data revealed detailed tourist movement patterns, helping planners improve infrastructure and travel experiences.

A third demo showed how telecom-powered networks could create real-time green corridors for emergency or special vehicles using AI and edge computing.

Under the Sangam Initiative, the upcoming sandbox will serve as a collaborative platform for developing AI models, data frameworks, and digital twin toolkits.

It will ensure secure, privacy-preserving, and interoperable systems that can be applied across multiple sectors, from transport to urban planning.

DoT has also partnered with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to form an Inter-Ministerial Joint Working Group focused on using telecom-enabled Digital Twin technologies for smarter urban mobility.

Additionally, the department is working with academic institutions such as IISc, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Madras, along with transport bodies like DMRC and CUMTA Chennai, to advance research and implementation.

