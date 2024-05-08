Dovetail bags Great Place To Work Certification in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Dovetail Group has been certified as a Great Place To Work®. This esteemed certification affirms Dovetail Capital's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that values trust, transparency, and employee well-being.

Dovetail Capital's achievement is particularly noteworthy as it falls under the 'Under 100 Employees' category. The certification showcases the organization's ability to create a positive and engaging work environment with a relatively small group of employees. The rigorous evaluation conducted by Great Place To Work, India, encompassed diverse parameters, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Dovetail Capital's success in obtaining this certification underscores its dedication to nurturing a workplace where employees thrive both personally and professionally.

Mahesh Shekdar, Co-Founder, Dovetail Group, expressed, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work, a distinction that reflects our ongoing commitment to cultivating a workplace where every team member feels valued. We believe that a positive work environment is the foundation for innovation and sustained success."

In a dynamic business landscape, Dovetail Capital's recognition as a 'Great Place To Work' sets it apart as an employer of choice. Dovetail's initiatives, including yearly offsite, friendly work culture, open door policy, rewards, recognition and employee career development, have helped it become an employer of choice for finance professionals.

About Dovetail Capital Private Limited

Dovetail Capital Pvt Ltd is the parent entity to the Dovetail Group and is based out of Mumbai. Dovetail Capital offers consultancy services to Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) clients.

About Dovetail Group

Dovetail Group is India's only independent Asset Servicing firm with 90+ employee strength (38% Diversity). The Group was established in 2017 by ex-Bankers and has achieved a significant size and scale, managing assets under servicing of close to US$4 billion as of 31st Dec 2023. Overall, the group has 500+ man year experience in the Asset Servicing Business. Dovetail specializes in tailored solutions for Asset managers, Wealth managers, Family offices, University funds and Algo funds, offering consultancy services that navigate the complexities of investment management with precision.

