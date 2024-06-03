DP World Becomes ICC Top Tier Partner to Deliver Cricket at Every Level

BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: DP World, a leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain logistics today announced the expansion of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

DP World and the ICC have worked closely together since partnering in June 2023, helping to deliver cricket equipment at the grassroots level and provide smart logistics at pinnacle ICC events. DP World now moves into the Premier Partner tier of the ICC's portfolio, re-affirming the brand's long-term commitment and mission to growing the sport around the world.

This announcement comes as anticipation builds for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where 55 matches will be held across nine host locations in the USA and West Indies from 1 - 29 June. There will be 16 group stage matches held in New York, Texas and Florida, marking the first time an ICC World Cup has been held in the United States.

DP World has already played an important role at this World Cup having provided specialist solutions to transport 10 grass pitches grown in Florida over 1,200 miles to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and the nearby practice venue. The pitches were developed using the specialist techniques of Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions and nurtured by US-based turf experts LandTek Group.

A fleet of over 20 vehicles transported both match and practice pitches northward on a two-day journey. Each individual pitch was meticulously prepared for transit and wrapped in order to prevent degradation enroute to New York, DP World's advanced logistics capabilities then ensured that that the pitches at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium were transported as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

Separately, DP World has also used its unique position of having operations across 75 nations, on six continents, to develop cricket at the grassroots level through the Beyond Boundaries Initiative, a mission to empower communities through the delivery of kits and equipment via repurposed shipping containers. The initiative was launched on the eve of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, with ten kits pledged for every 100 runs scored by a team in the tournament. Over 2,500 kits have already been pledged, with 1,750 kits delivered to thousands of aspiring cricketers across India, South Africa, and the UAE.

DP World's initiative ties in closely with the ICC's mission to build better cricket systems and grow the game globally, and through the expanded partnership DP World will now work closely with the governing body on the development of its criiio programme that supports and celebrates the different ways in which cricket is played around the world.

DP World Chief Communications Officer, Daniel van Otterdijk said: "From the delivery of the World Cup pitches to New York, to our continued efforts to grow the game through our Beyond Boundaries initiative, DP World's partnership with the International Cricket Council has seen us collaborate on empowering people across the world to enjoy the sport at every level. This summer's ICC Men's T20 World Cup sees the world's most iconic players take to pitches transported by DP World's specialist smart logistics expertise. It makes perfect sense, given all we have achieved to date, that we progress to being a Premier Partner as we continue to strive towards the growth of the game for people of all ages and backgrounds all around the world. With our operations there are no limits or boundaries to where cricket can go."

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said: "DP World has been a highly supportive and active partner of the ICC, and we are very pleased with their upgrade to Premier Partner status, which highlights the significant value our partnerships bring to global brands. ICC partnerships are based on shared values, and DP World has consistently shown a strong commitment to growing the game at every level globally. The ICC is proud to continue our journey at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and beyond, confident that working with industry experts like DP World makes expanding cricket to new regions and audiences much easier."

DP World will proudly deliver the match ball for each of the 55 games at this World Cup, as well as presenting the Trophy Tour that brings the silverware to the event. The partnership continues for the next four years and will include October's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.

