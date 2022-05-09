Dr Ajit Kamath, MD of Arch Pharmalabs honoured with Professorship at University of California, Berkeley

Dr Ajit Kamath, Founder & Managing Director of Arch Pharmalabs Limited, a Mumbai based globally acclaimed research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, which contract manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) with a presence in over 75 countries was conferred the prestigious Honorary Professorship at University of California, Berkeley.

Dr Kamath has substantial top-level decision-making and risk-taking experience at Arch Pharmalabs Limited which is a dynamic world-class company for over two and a half decades. On receiving the honor, Dr Kamath said, "I am honoured and humbled by the academic board of The University of California - Berkeley's decision to confer on him the prestigious Professorship and expressed appreciation for the recognition of his work & look forward to a long-term fruitful association with University of California - Berkeley. May you all have the good fortune of knowing someone who will encourage you to experience the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others."

is an Indian corporation with its headquarters in Mumbai. Arch offers several USFDA-approved facilities with a variety of chemical capabilities ranging from kilograms to tones. In the realm of producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates, Arch has been at the forefront of recruiting and implementing ground-breaking technology. Arch has been commercially producing a variety of import alternatives and complicated intermediates, including blockbuster pharmaceuticals like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Ursodeoxycholic Acid, and others. It has recently expanded into Lithium compounds.

Berkeley alumni, faculty, and researchers include more Nobel laureates, Turing Award winners, Fields Medallists, Wolf Prize winners, and MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipients than those of any other public university in the nation; they have also won 30 Pulitzer Prizes and 19 Academy Awards. The university has produced seven heads of state or government; six chief justices, including Chief Justice of the United States Earl Warren; 22 cabinet-level officials; 11 governors; and 25 living billionaires. It is also a leading producer of Fulbright Scholars, MacArthur Fellows, and Marshall Scholars. Berkeley alumni, widely recognized for their entrepreneurship, have founded numerous notable companies, including Apple, Tesla, Intel, eBay, SoftBank, AIG, Morgan Stanley, etc.

