Dr Ajit Saigal’s HTO Plate for Osteoarthritis with Genu Varus

Innovating Orthopedic Care: The Government-Patented HTO Plate by Dr. Ajit Saigal is a Make in India Solution for Genu Varus Osteoarthritis

New Delhi (India), October 17: An innovation that holds great promise for addressing a significant healthcare challenge faced by the underprivileged population of our beloved nation. I am referring to the “DR SAIGAL HTO PLATE,” a medical device specially patented for the treatment of Osteoarthritis with Genu Varus. This plate is available at a very low price due to which the cost of operation is only 40 percent as compared to joint replacement.

Osteoarthritis is a prevalent and debilitating condition that affects millions of Indians, particularly those in economically disadvantaged communities.

Genu Varus, a condition characterized by bow legged deformities, is a common manifestation of this disease, causing pain and reduced mobility, further exacerbating the hardships faced by our fellow citizens.

The “DR SAIGAL HTO PLATE” is a groundbreaking medical innovation designed to provide effective and affordable surgical solutions for correcting Osteoarthritis Grade 3 with Genu Varus deformity. This patented technology has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for countless individuals, allowing them to regain mobility, reduce pain, and lead more fulfilling lives.

By offering affordable and accessible healthcare solutions, we can uplift the lives of millions and contribute to the development of our great nation This innovation would go a long way in improving the lives of our fellow citizens and fulfilling our shared vision of a healthier India.The follow up of Patients with good results is seen in last 8 years.

