Dr. Ashwin Fernandes’ PACT Foundation Expands Its Mission with #GoaSuper100 in the presence of Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood

Goa [India], August 11: In a powerful celebration of grassroots impact and visionary leadership, PACT Foundation commemorated its 2nd Foundation Day on August 8 at Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias, Miramar, Goa. The event brought together educators, changemakers, government partners, and citizens to mark two years of PACT's mission to transform education in Goa.

In unveiling the Foundation's next big leap: #GoaSuper100, the event was graced by special guests — veteran actor and motivational speaker Anupam Kher, andacclaimed actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who joined PACT's Founder and President, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, in celebrating this milestone.

The Goa Super 100 is a full undergraduate scholarship program designed to empower 100 bright, underprivileged Goan students to pursue higher education at reputed universities across India. Envisioned by Dr.Ashwin Fernandes, this program marks a significant step in addressing the post-Class 12 education gap for economically constrained youth in the state.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes said, “We have seen firsthand how hope takes root when resources meet responsibility. Goa Super 100 is not just about financial support — it's about creating a generation of leaders who carry forward the spirit of equity, gratitude, and giving back.”

The initiative builds on PACT's impressive track record of impact in just two years. Since its inception in 2023, the Foundation's flagship Happy School Project has transformed over 20 rural and semi-urban government schools, creating clean, safe, and joyful learning environments for more than 6,000 students. From smart classrooms and libraries to playgrounds and clean sanitation, the schools have become thriving spaces of dignity, learning, and community pride. The Foundation Day also recognised the tireless efforts of teachers, community leaders, and volunteers who have co-created this journey of change.

In their keynote addresses, both Mr. Anupam Kher and Mr. Sonu Sood emphasised the power of education to transform lives. Mr. Anupam Kher encouraged students to dream big and persevere through challenges, while Mr. Sonu Sood praised Dr.AshwinFernandes for turning his global experience into grassroots action in his home state.

The Foundation Day concluded with a call to action from Dr.Ashwin Fernandes — inviting individuals, corporate partners, and the Goan diaspora to support the mission through donations, mentorship, or institutional partnerships. PACT will soon open the Goa Super 100 application portal, with the first cohort of scholars expected to begin college in the 2026–27 academic year.

From restoring schools to opening doors to universities, PACT Foundation continues to build an education ecosystem where every child can dream, achieve, and give back.

About PACT Foundation

The PACT Foundation, established in 2023 by education leader Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, is a Goa-based non-profit dedicated to transforming education for underprivileged communities through inclusive, community-driven initiatives. Its flagship Happy School Project has revitalised over 20 schools and impacted 6,000+ students across the state by creating joyful, child-friendly learning spaces. In 2025, PACT launched the Goa Super 100– a full undergraduate scholarship program for high-performing, low-income Goan youth. Rooted in the belief that hope takes root when resources meet responsibility, PACT empowers the next generation through access, equity, and dignity in education.

