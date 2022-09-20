Dr Bharat Agravat Received Maharashtra Times “Trendsetter Awards 2022”, innovation for OSMF Mouth Opening Kit

The event aims to honour excellence and reputation in various fields whose works have been of immense benefit to India.

Mumbai, September 20: India’s number one dentopreneur Dr. Bharat Agravat http://www.drbharat.agravat.com has been bestowed with the prestigious Trendsetter Award 2022 by Maharashtra Times at an event held in Mumbai. The popular cosmetic implant dental surgeon of India’s first Dentech startup, Smile In Hour, was given this award in recognition of his over two decades of service and for setting the world’s first Ayurveda-based natural treatment of Oral Submucous Fibrosis or OSMF — the OSMF Mouth Opening Kit. This award adds another feather to Dr. Agravat’s excellence and to the series of awards they have been receiving over the past two years.

The ever-growing wings of Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd were given a new flight when Dr. Bharat Agravat was recognized as a Trendsetter for Innovation to Prevent Oral Cancer and Oral Disease – OSMF Mouth Opening Kit and facilitated by the hands of the much respected Shree Ramdas Athawale, Cabinet Minister for Social Welfare, Transport, Sports and Youth Welfare, Employment Guarantee — Government of Maharashtra — and the famous celebrity Adinath Kothare, who is an Indian actor, producer, and director and works predominantly in Marathi films. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Novotel in Juhu, Mumbai, and was attended by a reputable gathering of diverse individuals, business houses and entrepreneurs across domains and industries.

मुंह का कैंसर केसे रोके सतर्कता जगाने वाले डॉ भरत अग्रावत को महाराष्ट्र के मिनिस्टर ने किया सन्मानित visit : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8Z2xh4DXaw

“We are thankful to Maharashtra Times and the Government of Maharashtra for recognizing not just the contribution of Dr. Bharat Agravat, Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd and Smile In Hour but also the growing scourge of Oral Cancer and Oral Submucous Fibrosis. Our dentech clinic and online store has grown by leaps and bounds as people realize more and more the need to get treated at the earliest. We’re also glad we can provide complete treatment through non-invasive means, totally based on Ayurveda and natural treatment — and we’ve succeeded! At Smile In Hour, in accordance with Dr. Bharat Agravat’s vision, it is our pledge to free India from OSMF and Oral Cancer”, said Dr. Harsha Agravat.

Dr. Bharat Agravat is India’s leading dentist and the world’s first dentopreneur who has led by example in treating mouth-related diseases. He has a long experience of over 2 decades and has won multiple awards over the course of his career.

