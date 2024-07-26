Dr Bhavesh Parmar Organizes Prestigious Indian Eminence Award with Celebrity Guest Sara Khan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 26: Dr Bhavesh Parmar, Director of Accreditation Management Service (AMS), proudly organized the illustrious Indian Eminence Award ceremony, a grand event celebrating outstanding achievements across various fields. The event, held at Regenza by Tunga on July 20 was graced by the presence of celebrated actress Sara Khan, who added glamour and prestige to the occasion.

An Occasion of Celebration and Recognition

The Indian Eminence Award ceremony was a resounding success, highlighting the importance of recognizing and celebrating excellence in various fields. Supported by Aura Profile Management Service as an associate partner, the event was anchored by the dynamic Nikhil, who kept the audience engaged and entertained throughout the event.

Honoring the Best and Brightest

The ceremony honored numerous luminaries for their exceptional contributions to their respective sectors. Among the distinguished awardees were:

* Kalyanji Jadav, Raj Chamunda Builders and Developers Private Limited

* Bhavin Gohil, Gohil Events

* Manthan Education Youth Foundation NGO

*Jitu Bamani, Social Work

* Prabha Solanki, Memaatu Organic Restaurant

* Neelanjana, Model

* Shraddha Barhate

* Anita Shinde, Iris Best Beauty Parlour, Navi Mumbai

* Digital Shinobiz, Digital Marketing Agency

* Kalyani Yogesh Dhomkar, Education

* Suresh Baburao Deokar, Chairman, Aditi Urban Bank

* Kimaya Kapoor, Actress

* Manju Chauhan, Hairstylist.

* Neha Singh, OTT Platform

* Sandeep Chauhan, PR & Digital Agency

* Ranjini Sreekumar, International Make-up Artist

Celebrity Guest Sara Khan's Inspirational Speech

Celebrity Guest Sara Khan expressed her admiration for the awardees, stating,

"It is truly inspiring to witness the achievements of such dedicated and talented individuals. Being part of this event and celebrating their success is an honor. Their contributions are not only remarkable but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for many."

Dr. Bhavesh Parmar's Vision for the Indian Eminence Award

Dr. Bhavesh Parmar, Director of AMS, emphasized the significance of the Indian Eminence Award in motivating individuals to strive for excellence.

"This award ceremony is a testament to the hard work and dedication of these exceptional individuals. By recognizing their achievements, we hope to inspire others to aim high and contribute meaningfully to their fields and society. The Indian Eminence Award is more than just a recognition; it is a celebration of the relentless pursuit of excellence and the positive impact these individuals have on our world."

Support from Aura Profile Management Service and Other Partners

The event's success was made possible by the invaluable support of Aura Profile Management Service, which played a crucial role as an associate partner. Their expertise in profile management and event support ensured that the ceremony was executed flawlessly, reflecting the high standards of excellence that the Indian Eminence Award stands for.

Other supporting partners NationalViews Media House, and Gohil Events also contributed significantly to the event's success, providing essential services and resources that helped make the evening memorable. The collaborative effort of all partners underscores the importance of recognizing and celebrating excellence in various fields.

About Accreditation Management Service (AMS):

Accreditation Management Service (AMS) is an organization committed towards auditing and facilitating third-party accreditation, registration, attestation, and certification services across national and international standards for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

