Dr D. Bhalla's New Book Perspectives on Global Affairs Offers Timely Insights into India's Strategic Role in a Changing World

New Delhi [India], October 14: Dr D. Bhalla, a distinguished civil servant with more than 30 years of experience in public service, has launched his latest book, Perspectives on Global Affairs: A Civil Servant's Reflections. This book offers a timely and insightful analysis of India's evolving role on the global stage. Drawing from over a decade of experience and expertise, Dr Bhalla examines India's changing geopolitical dynamics and the strategic opportunities and challenges ahead.

A Comprehensive Guide for Policymakers, Strategists, and Academics

The book presents a unique blend of academic rigour and practical experience, focusing on India's foreign policy, defence strategies, and diplomatic manoeuvres in a world of shifting alliances and emerging global challenges. Perspectives on Global Affairs delves deep into the changing landscape of international politics, from the rise of China and Indo-US relations to India's strategic ambitions in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

"In a rapidly transforming global environment, understanding the forces in international relations is vital for India's long-term strategic planning. This book aims to provide a comprehensive perspective on how India can navigate these shifts to secure its national interests," says Dr Bhalla.

Acclaimed by Industry Experts

Prominent voices in academia, government, and diplomacy have praised Dr Bhalla's latest work for its depth and relevance:

- "A comprehensive analysis of challenges India faces on the foreign policy front and internal security, terrorism, etc. Valuable insights by the author into the geopolitical scenario and India's strategic choices." - Kalpana Sharma, Additional Secretary (Retd.), Lok Sabha

- "Meticulous research. Clear, factual, and lucid style of writing. Great insights on China and Pakistan. A valuable reference book for those studying geopolitical challenges." - Prof. Rajesh Jha, Delhi University

A Valuable Resource in Today's Complex Geopolitical Landscape

With geopolitical dynamics shifting rapidly, India faces both opportunities and challenges. Dr Bhalla's book presents balanced, unbiased reflections on these critical issues and offers actionable insights into how India can maintain strategic autonomy and strengthen its position globally. Topics such as the Indo-Pacific, cybersecurity, and defence cooperation focus on long-term planning and immediate decision making.

Foreword by Ambassador Pradeep Kapur

In the foreword, Ambassador Pradeep Kapur, a renowned diplomat with a distinguished career, emphasises the significance of this work:

"Dr Bhalla's analysis offers a nuanced understanding of the complex forces shaping India's strategic environment, making this book a must-read for anyone looking to grasp the intricacies of today's geopolitical landscape. His reflections provide historical context and a forward-looking perspective on the role India must play in the global order. From the dynamics of Indo-US relations to China's increasing assertiveness in the Indian Ocean, this book encapsulates India's challenges and opportunities in securing its national interests while maintaining strategic autonomy. It is an invaluable resource for policymakers, academics, and diplomats alike."

Ambassador Kapur highlights that Dr Bhalla's firsthand experience in governance and policy- making enriches the text, making it both insightful and practical for decision-makers navigating complex international challenges.

Book Availability

Perspectives on Global Affairs: A Civil Servant's Reflections is available now at major bookstores and online platforms, including Amazon. It is an essential read for policymakers, academics, defense professionals, and anyone interested in India's evolving global role.

